WNBA’s Cameron Brink Sends Strong Message About Plans for Next Season’s Tunnel Style
The WNBA season is slowly coming to a close. On Sept. 19, the regular season ended, and a few days later, postseason play began. With that, teams and players are gradually being eliminated from the championship title conversation. And we as spectators are losing the opportunity to watch the league’s greatest battle it out on the court—and flaunt their style in the tunnels, too.
Elevated pre-game style has been a hallmark of the 2024 season. Vets and rookies alike have joined in on the trend, turning arena tunnels into their own runway. That’s not to say game day fashion was lacking prior to this season. Many of WNBA athletes have been dedicated to stylish pre-game dressing for years. Take, for example, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike, who have—in addition to their incredible basketball performances—always made tunnel style a priority.
But this season, tunnel fashion has reached a new level. With the arrival of the 2024 rookies—a class dedicated to bringing more attention to the league—pre-game style has gotten an upgrade. Players like Angel Reese, Nika Mühl and Cameron Brink have all taken turns flaunting their good style ahead of tip-off.
It’s the latter athlete whom we’ve come to discuss today. Brink is a self-proclaimed lover of fashion. But, more importantly, she’s proven as much all season long. No two pre-game styles have been the same for Brink, but each has been glamorous in its own right. Aesthetic-wise, the 22-year-old, who suffered a season-ending injury in June, leans edgy, and her looks tend to feature a lot of leather, mini skirts, tall boots and cropped tops.
Some of the highlights—if you ask us—include her last tunnel look of the season (featuring a denim mini dress, matching jacket and suede boots), as well as a red and cream tie-dyed crop top and maxi skirt set. But those are just two of the many noteworthy looks from the rookie in her debut WNBA season. And while we are bummed that the Los Angeles Sparks season has come to a close (and with it, Brink’s pre-game fashion), we are already looking forward to what next season has in store.
In the comment section of an Instagram post highlighting some of her best looks on the season, the Stanford alumna teased the fashion moments yet to come: “Wait till next year 🥰,” she wrote. Apparently, Brink has big plans—and we can’t wait to see what’s coming.