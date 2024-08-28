Camille Kostek Channels Barbie in a Groovy Neon Pink Underwire Suit in the Dominican Republic
Seven-time SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek cemented her status as an official legend when she joined 26 other brand icons for a very special group photo shoot for the 60th anniversary issue this year. The Swim Search alumna, who first posed for the brand in 2018 and landed the cover in 2019, becoming the first-ever open casting call alum to do so, is a true franchise stalwart.
The 32-year-old has posed for the brand each year since her debut, traveling to cool and exotic places like Australia, Portugal, Belize and St. Croix, and she truly never fails to amaze. Last year, the Connecticut native traveled to the Dominican Republic with photographer James Macari, where she channeled her inner Barbie. Just like the Mattel character, Kostek exudes good vibes and confidence, and always knocks every professional modeling gig out of the park.
The TV host donned the cutest series of colorful, fun, summery swimsuits, including this groovy, abstract-printed hot pink number from Blackbough Swim, which is currently on sale.
Blackbough Swim Georgia Rushed Underwire Top Fantasia, $41 and Georgia Scrunched Adjustable Bottoms Fantasia, $38 (blackboughswim.com)
This beautiful, eye-catching set is sustainably made and features a super unique print, in addition to a flattering, supportive underwire top and cheeky, scrunchy and adjustable bottoms that can be worn for both a high-leg and low-rise look. Grab yours now while the Labor Day sale discount lasts and the suit is still in stock at blackboughswim.com.