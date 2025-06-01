Camille Kostek Dazzles at SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Brown One-Piece Swimsuit
Camille Kostek lit up the catwalk during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Swim Week on May 31, bringing her signature sass, confidence and megawatt smile to the iconic W South Beach stage. The eight-time brand star has become a staple in the SI Swimsuit family ever since she was discovered through the first-ever open casting call in 2018, when she made her debut in the fold, posing for Yu Tsai in Belize.
Kostek, who landed the cover in 2019 after posing on Kangaroo Island in Australia, returned for her 2025 photo shoot in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, where she embraced the snow in a series of icy, ethereal looks captured by photographer Derek Kettela. The 33-year-old Connecticut native’s continued presence in the issue—spanning shoots from St. Croix to the Dominican Republic to Portugal—cements her legacy as one of the franchise’s most recognizable and beloved faces.
“It’s so fun to talk to the Swim Search girls now and they’re like ‘What’s the biggest advice you have?’ I always say, ‘take a deep breath, invite all the energy in the room into your body. It goes so fast. Walk slower than you think,’” she told the brand ahead of the runway show. “Just enjoy the moment. This runway was the first time I ever did something with SI Swimsuit. It was a huge moment, so this place is really special to me. I truly feel like I have grown up and evolved at this runway, at the W South Beach. I cannot believe this is the seventh time. Each time it’s so exciting and so fun. I’m always so happy to be back.”
This year, Kostek flaunted her hourglass figure in a dazzling cocoa brown one-piece ($198) from LSPACE featuring the coolest fringe detail on the neckline, paired with a leopard print hat from Zandria.
Outside of her modeling career, the brand legend is a TV host, actress and entrepreneur known for spreading messages of body positivity and self-love. A former NFL cheerleader, she frequently uses her platform to inspire confidence and encourage people to embrace their natural beauty.
Kostek was one of 16 SI Swimsuit models to walk at the W South Beach on Saturday night, where the annual show brought bold bikinis, feel-good energy and star power to the Miami spotlight. The fashion editors chose two super cool and trendy aesthetics for runway suits this year: polka dots and cowboycore.
The weekend also included a Coppertone-sponsored Beach Club activation, a Friday night dinner party with cuisine from Miami’s top restaurants, and a sun-soaked Apres Swimsuit Pool Party on Saturday afternoon.
Swim Week is an immersive celebration of swimwear, self-expression and industry innovation. With exclusive events, VIP experiences and the hottest new trends on display, the weekend continues to set the tone for summer style.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.