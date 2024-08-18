Camille Kostek Is a Colorful Beach Barbie in This Vibrant One-Piece in the Dominican Republic
SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek didn’t shy away from bold, vibrant colors and eye-catching styles while on location in the Dominican Republic last year. The seven-time brand star, who posed for the cover of the 2019 issue and has traveled everywhere from Australia and Portugal to Belize and St. Croix with the franchise, worked with photographer James Macari for her flirty, summery Barbiecore feature for the 2023 issue.
From red hot bikinis and leopard print numbers to floral sets and nautical stripes, the Connecticut native proved she looks phenomenal in everything and her pro modeling skills know no bounds. We’re especially enamored with this multicolored one-piece featuring a flattering scoop neckline and high-leg silhouette from Haus of Pink Lemonade.
CRIS - Stripped Tank One-Piece Swimsuit with High-Cut Sides, $188 (shophausofpinklemonade.com)
This super fun and family-friendly one-piece includes a low-back and the most adorable, complementary combination of colors. It’s made from an imported Italian fabric blend of nylon and spandex and screams “tropical vacation.”
The 32-year-old, who is a swimwear and jewelry designer, often gushes about the SI Swimsuit brand and how her 2019 cover with Josie Clough put her “on the map.” Kostek will forever be grateful to editor in chief MJ Day for taking a chance on her.
“These women are moguls, they’re entrepreneurs, they’re personalities, they’re game changers. All of the women behind SI Swimsuit, they’re incredible. It really is a sisterhood. It’s a family. It makes sense why MJ sits every woman down to interview them through this process,” Kostek shared while on set in Hollywood, Fla., this spring. “These women are extraordinary. They are so passionate, caring and nurturing. They’re everything that you would imagine a great woman would be. I almost feel like I’ve been inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame.”