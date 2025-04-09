Camille Kostek Nails Effortless Sporty Style in a Black Mini Dress for LIV Golf Day
Camille Kostek brought her signature blend of chic, preppy style and charismatic energy to the golf course last weekend, turning heads at the LIV Golf Miami tournament. The SI Swimsuit legend, who made her debut in the 2018 issue after applying through the brand’s Swim Search, has become a mainstay in the franchise. After her sophomore shoot with photographer Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Kostek landed the coveted cover, becoming the first-ever open casting call alum to do so. The 33-year-old has appeared in every issue since, dazzling fans with her radiant presence in breathtaking destinations around the world.
But today, we’re not here to reminisce on her SI Swim legacy—though we easily could. We’re here to obsess over her latest sporty-meets-designer moment. At the tournament, Kostek looked sassy and sophisticated in a quiet-luxury inspired Miu Miu black ribbed mini dress featuring a chic quarter-zip detail. The form-fitting piece hugged her curves and highlighted her toned figure. She accessorized with black and gold Miu Miu sunglasses, a sleek black bow in her half-up hairstyle, a structured white Margesherwood purse and chunky white sneakers for a playful, put-together finish.
Her glam, as always, was fresh and glowy, with a luminous base that allowed her freckles to shine through, feathered brows, wispy lashes, a touch of rosy-peach blush and a glossy pink lip.
“I never knew watching golf could be this fun @livgolf_league⛳️ #NeverNotDancing at #LIVgolf on championship Sunday,” the TV host captioned her post. The cheeky hashtag—#NeverNotDancing—has become a personal mantra for Kostek, symbolizing her joyful, carefree spirit and love for expressing herself through dance.
The Connecticut native’s comment section quickly filled with love and excitement from friends and fans alike.
“So funnn!! Bellaaa 😍🫶🏽,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Sofia Resing, who also attended the event at the Blue Monster course in Doral, Fla., commented.
“Super fun.. welcome 😍,” two-time brand star Jena Sims, who lives in Florida, added.
“The fit is so cute!!!! ,” jewelry brand Dune, which Kostek has collaborated with before, exclaimed.
“cutie!! so fun hanging!!✨🫶🏻🥂,” golfer Paris Hilinski chimed.
“She’s an icon. She’s a legend. 😍,” Karin Hart declared.
“We loved having you!! 🔥👏,” LIV Golf wrote.
Today, Kostek uses her platform to encourage women to love themselves through every phase of life and to never stop chasing their dreams. She is set to appear in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue in May and was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland last month. Read more about her return to the fold here and check out a sneak peek here.