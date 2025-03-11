Everything to Know About Camille Kostek, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
Since winning the first-ever SI Swimsuit model search in 2018, Camille Kostek has cemented her place as a beloved member of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family. She returned a year later to take the coveted cover spot in 2019, which she photographed on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. With her infectious energy, signature confidence and dedication to body positivity, she has become an inspiration to women everywhere.
Kostek’s journey with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is one of passion, perseverance and authenticity. She continues to be a driving force in redefining beauty standards, celebrating self-love and empowering the next generation of models. Whether she’s lighting up the pages of SI Swimsuit, mentoring new talent or engaging with fans through her unwavering positivity, Kostek’s impact on the brand is undeniable.
Though readers will have to wait until closer to the magazine release in May to see her full gallery of images, we are sharing a sneak peek through her first official pic from Switzerland:
Follow along on the SI Swimsuit Instagram account and reveals page for more behind-the-scenes looks from Kostek’s day on set. In the meantime, let’s get to know the incredible model, entrepreneur and dancing queen!
Kostek's Ever-Evolving Career
A former NFL cheerleader for the New England Patriots, Kostek transitioned into modeling at a time when the industry was shifting toward greater inclusivity. Despite facing early rejections, she refused to conform to traditional standards, embracing her natural curves and authentic self. And with a smile that can light up a room, people took notice.
While an undergraduate at Eastern Connecticut State University, she worked as an anchor at its network, TV22, setting the stage for her later hosting gigs, from being a part of The Met Gala fashion panel on E! to the Sports Illustrated Sports Person of the Year Awards.
Those formative years also prepared her for life in front of a different camera having starred in Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds and serving as a host of TBS’s Wipeout and NBC’s Dancing With Myself.
Kostek has also taken her experience on many swimsuit shoots to create the ultimate collection with Swimsuits for All and designed her own jewelry (with Dune). Most recently, she launched a fragrance with Flowering Pharmacy called Blond Bark Vol. 1.
Her SI Swimsuit Journey
In her first year with the brand, Camille Kostek was named the co-winner of the 2018 Swim Search, SI Swimsuit’s first open casting call. The Killingsworth, Conn., native landed the SI Swimsuit cover the next year in 2019 with a gorgeous feature in Kangaroo Island, Australia photographed by Josie Clough. And she was an integral part of the special “Legends” cover for the 60th anniversary in 2024.
She has been a constant in the pages and has certainly gotten plenty of passport stamps traveling the world with the brand. From shooting with Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic in 2020 to Derek Kettela in St. Croix in ‘22 and last year with Ben Watts in Porto and the North, Portugal, 2025 marks her eighth consecutive issue.
“For me, becoming a woman to represent the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is my version of the dream job,” she said in 2020. “They embody inclusivity, breaking molds, being bold, highlighting our passions and honoring our purpose that go beyond posing for the magazine. This brand is IT. The people that make up their team, to the models that grace the pages, it all aligns and I am forever grateful to have been accepted by them to be a face that represents their brand. I will treasure being a part of this movement for life.”
Welcome back to SI Swimsuit, Camille Kostek!