Go Behind the Scenes of Camille Kostek’s Jaw-Dropping, Snow Angel SI Swimsuit Shoot in Switzerland
Camille Kostek has returned to the fold for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and unsurprisingly, she looks positively radiant in the first official photo and the behind the scenes sneak peeks. The 33-year-old Connecticut native co-won the brand’s inaugural open casting call and has posed for the magazine every year since.
She landed the cover in 2019 with a fabulous shoot in Australia with photographer Josie Clough, and in 2024, she was inducted into the class of SI Swimsuit Legends for a special feature celebrating the 60th anniversary.
All of this is to say that Kostek is a total mainstay around here and we couldn’t imagine an issue without her. The model, content creator and TV host just wrapped up her latest photo shoot in snowy Switzerland, a dream location for the Wipeout host. Braving the cold, Kostek was a total snow angel against the picturesque backdrop, and it’s no shock she brought her A-game.
We’ll be waiting a bit longer to see Kostek’s full gallery of images from the Switzerland shoot, photographed by Derek Kettela, but we’ve been sharing BTS pics and videos on our site and Instagram. Check out some sneak peeks of the brand legend below, rocking a teeny-tiny gray bikini, a matching oversized furry coat and silver snow boots. She also accessorized with big silver aviators to block out the sun.
Flaunting her toned and tan figure, Kostek couldn’t help but smile for her ninth photo shoot with the magazine.
Modeling in those cold temperatures couldn’t be easy, but Kostek made it look like a total joy.
Those snow boots were certainly made for walking.
The gorgeous scenery was unmatched.
A moment for her glam, too.
Needless to say, Kostek had a fantastic time in Switzerland.
Fans also got to see some BTS through an announcement video shared to the SI Swimsuit socials, and her fans and friends couldn’t hold back their excitement.
“she’s PERFECT,” commented a fan on Instagram.
“❄️ 🐰! Your dream came true @camillekostek!!” SI Swimsuit general manager Hillary Drezner added.
“Wowsers 🔥🔥❤️❤️,” Kostek’s longterm boyfriend Rob Gronkowski, retired NFL player, commented.
“My girl!!!! Love that we got to experience this @camillekostek love you forever snow princess!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote SI Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady, who also just shot in Switzerland for the 2025 issue.
Kostek’s latest SI Swimsuit photo shoot comes ahead of the deadline for the 2025 Swim Search, with submissions closing on March 31. For the former NFL cheerleader, the open casting call was totally life-changing. “I just remember being in such a beautiful space mentally because of how much SI Swimsuit and the team had built me up,” Kostek previously reflected on the experience. “Of being like, ‘We love you as you are. Your body is amazing like this,’ because when you go around these agencies in this industry, they’re teling you the opposite. So it was just so nice to kind of get the reassurance of like, ‘You’re awesome as you are.’”
Apply for the open casting call here and stay tuned for more from Kostek’s Switzerland feature.