Camille Kostek Officially Brings Bright Red Accessories Back for the Fall Season
For weeks now, fashion events have swept major cities across the world, giving luxury brands the chance to debut their latest collections. And while the industry is always working a few seasons ahead of schedule (meaning that the garments on display on the runways now are part of spring/summer 2025 collections), the weeks themselves are a trove of fall fashion inspiration.
After all, the brightest celebrities are in attendance at each of the big celebrations (at New York, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, for example), and they are sure to bring their best fashion to bear on each and every occasion. And since it is officially the fall season, most of their fashion choices reflect that.
For us, the timing really couldn’t be better. Just as we are beginning to comb through our closets, pack away our summer minis, tanks and shorts, and replace them with midis, knits and jeans, the most fashionable are determining the trends for the coming season. And, as they step out for various fashion week events, they’re putting those styles to the test—so that we don’t have to.
Each year, fall fashion signals the return of some old, tried-and-true trends, in addition to new ones. Take, for example, red accessories. The bright cherry hue was the color of the season last fall (and winter, too). The most fashionable were doing everything in their power to incorporate the hue into their daily style. It swept everything from clothing to shoes to accessories. But it was the latter that proved the easiest (and probably most popular) method for incorporating red into seasonal closets.
With fall upon us once again, the red craze has taken hold once more. Though perhaps not as widespread as last year, the color is proving to be a seasonal staple for 2024. Need proof? Take a look at Emily Ratajkowski’s outfit from the early days of New York Fashion Week. To an all-black look, the model added a bright red handbag, creating the perfect pop of color to accentuate her monochromatic style. Meanwhile, as temperatures have cooled in Seattle, WNBA veteran Skylar Diggins-Smith has likewise turned to bright red accessories to complement her pre-game style.
And they aren’t the only ones either. The most recent to hop back on the red accessory train was model Camille Kostek. She stepped out for a New York Fashion Week event earlier this month in an outfit that proved red accessories were well and truly back. The 32-year-old paired her ensemble with a bright red shoulder bag to match her likewise bright red knit shirt (and high heels!).
Not only was it a stunning testament to her sense of style, it was all the encouragement we needed to drag our red accessories (and tops, knits and jackets, too) out of storage. This fall is shaping up to be a good one fashion-wise—and red is bound to be a part of that.