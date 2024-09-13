Our 5 Favorite Moments From New York Fashion Week
Ladies, you can finally take off your heels, nurse those blisters, unclip your extensions and give your roots a well-deserved break from the endless cloud of hairspray, as New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close.
This year’s event brought the energy, the glam and the unforgettable ensembles that had everyone talking. From bold street style looks to jaw-dropping runway reveals, NYFW was all about making statements. Whether it was an unexpected collaboration, icons reuniting, a standout moment, or a showstopping outfit that left us speechless, these moments captured the spirit of the city and the season.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Below are five New York Fashion Week highlights we’re still thinking about.
Georgina Burke and Kamie Crawford attend the Fashion for Our Future March
The SI Swimsuit models championed democracy at the event held by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) and encouraged voter registration.
Lauren Chan and Ashley Graham’s matching moment
Graham, a model and mom of three, donned a moody black version of this Grace Ling dress when she walked the catwalk for the designer’s debut runway show on Sept. 6, showcasing the NEVERLAND collection.
Chan, a two-time brand star, wore a sweet, angelic white version of the gown featuring a hip-high slit and gorgeous wavy asymmetrical hem design. She posed in the stunning and unmissable Public Hotel lobby in the Lower East Side.
Cherry red is back and better than ever
While SI Swimsuit stars Ellie Thumann and Kelsey Merritt wore their bold red moments to the Boucheron and Carolina Herrera shows, respectively, supermodel Bella Hadid trotted around the Meatpacking District in this stunning Frankies Bikinis ($195) number.
Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington close the Ralph Lauren runway show
The iconic 1990s supermodels and longtime friends closed the show for Ralph Lauren in the Hamptons. Both women donned classic quiet luxury-inspired white and cream looks and seemed elated to be reunited.
“This season, our spring 2025 collections debuted in the Hamptons—the home, heart, and source of inspiration for Ralph Lauren for more than 50 years,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “Guests were immersed in a world of beauty, peacefulness, and unfettered elegance, set amid picturesque equestrian fields dotted with Ralph Lauren’s personal car collection.”
Alix Earle lands on SoHo billboard with FRAME Denim
SI Swimsuit’s June digital issue cover girl landed a brand new campaign as the face of FRAME Denim and a spot on her first SoHo billboard. It truly was a “pinch me” moment for the social media sensation.