Camille Kostek’s Classic Olive Thong Two-Piece She Wore in Portugal Is a Must-Buy
When it comes to the SI Swimsuit brand, Camille Kostek is a definite staple. The 32-year-old, who made her debut in 2018 on the beautiful beaches of Belize where she was photographed by Yu Tsai after co-winning our annual Swim Search, has posed for the magazine for a total of seven consecutive years. The Connecticut native is an absolute beauty inside and out, and this year she joined 26 other incredible models for a special “Legends” photo shoot in honor of the 60th anniversary. Photographed by Tsai again, this time in Hollywood, Fla., Kostek was the picture of glamour in a light pink floor-length off-the-shoulder gown with a high slit.
But the “Legends” shoot wasn’t the only time Kostek posed for SI Swimsuit this year. Also featured in the May 2024 magazine, the former New England Patriots cheerleader—who’s in a long-term relationship with former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski—was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal for a sultry spread of images where she rocked a variety of different swimsuits and other attire. Though the winter months ahead call for warm-weather fashion, they also call for tropical getaways to beat the cold. If you’re in need of a well-designed, quality swimsuit that goes with any backdrop, look no further than the olive green thong string bikini Kostek wore below.
Bananhot Chain Olive Green Top, $169 Chain Olive Green Bottom, $159 (bananhot.com)
This bikini serves as a classic look but with a twist, featuring gold ring details that make it a little bit more formal. Whether you’re in a warm location with tanned skin like Kostek was for her photo shoot or lucking out with an indoor pool somewhere this winter, this Bananhot suit is a no-brainer to add to your closet. Not sure about the color? Check out the brand’s website to find other awesome swimsuits in different shades and styles.
Kostek, who appeared in the Shawn Levy film Free Guy in 2021, is currently gearing up to release an exciting collaboration with swimsuit brand LaPorte in the form of a curated collection. Her 2025 lookbook is currently available to browse on the website, while her very own designs will drop sometime in the new year. “I [have been] working with the design team. I’m picking color swatches with them, we’re trying on samples after samples after samples,” she explained on Instagram. “We’re tweaking everything and making it to absolute perfection, from choosing fabrics and fits and colors and how we’re styling the resort pieces, the cover-ups, the bikinis, the one-pieces, the accessories. I’m very excited about that, and there’s even more surprises.”
If Kostek’s curated collection includes swimsuits as great as this olive green two-piece, we know we’re in for a treat.