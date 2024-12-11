Camille Kostek Is a Dreamy Blue Beach Angel in New Swimwear
SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek is turning up the heat with her latest Instagram post and she‘s combining it with an exciting career move. The brand stalwart, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2018, was photographed in Australia for the cover of the magazine in 2019 and has posed for the issue every year since, flaunted her curves and glow in a stunning blue bikini from LaPorte Swim. The 32-year-old posed against a leafy green backdrop, somewhere in Los Angeles, struck a soft smolder for the camera and tastefully pulled her long blonde locks back with her hand while leaving a few face-framing curls loose.
The bikini is from her “Camille Kostek Resort 2025 Edit” from the brand—a selection of her favorite pieces from the brand and website’s most recent drop. But, she has something even more exciting in store.
Kendall Triangle Bikini Top Slate Blue Jacquard, $98 and Kourtney Tie Side Bottom Slate Blue Jacquard, $98 (laporteswim.com)
This stunning pastel blue set is the most dreamy vacation bikini. It features gorgeous asymmetrical white pearl stone details on each strap of the triangle-style top, as well as on the ends of the cheeky tie-side string bottoms. Kostek also added the matching stale blue jacquard sarong cover-up ($85). Alix Earle wore the white version of this bikini earlier this year, while Ellie Thumann donned the brown set.
On her IG story, the Connecticut native shared what she has been working on for the past year with LaPorte. She explained that her Camille Edit is a lookbook of her favorite La Porte-designed and executed pieces and how she would style them. But, upcoming in the new year is her actual curated Camille Collection. The former NFL cheerleader added that it makes for the most perfect Christmas wishlist item.
Melrose Maxi Slip Dress Slate Blue, $188 (laporteswim.com)
“The thing I have been working on all year long is the curated Camille collection. I [have been] working with the design team. I’m picking color swatches with them, we’re trying on samples after samples after samples. We’re tweaking everything and making it to absolute perfection, from choosing fabrics and fits and colors and how we’re styling the resort pieces, the cover-ups, the bikinis, the one-pieces, the accessories. I’m very excited about that, and there’s even more surprises,” she continued.
Stay tuned for Kostek’s designs to drop in 2025! Shop more at laporteswim.com.