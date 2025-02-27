Camille Kostek‘s Private Jet Look Includes Perfect Denim, a Suede Jacket, Snakeskin Boots and Sleek Sunnies
Camille Kostek knows how to make a stylish statement—even at 30,000 feet. The seven-time SI Swimsuit model and 2019 cover girl jetted off for a birthday weekend in Aspen in a sleek yet effortless travel look that perfectly blended cozy, chic and a touch of Western-inspired edge.
The 33-year-old, who celebrated her special day on Feb. 19, rocked a caramel brown suede jacket layered over a crisp white ribbed tank top, paired with a stunning set of custom vintage Levi’s by Ali Grace. The light-to-medium wash straight-leg jeans featured subtle hem slit details, adding a modern twist to the classic denim staple. She elevated the ensemble with brown-and-black snakeskin booties, which lent the outfit a bold, rugged feel and topped it off with sleek black wire-rim sunglasses for a polished, model-off-duty effect.
In the cover snap of her latest IG post, she sat in a reclining seat on the private jet and kicked one leg up in the air in excitement. In another slide, a cowboy hat sat off to the side, perfectly hinting at the aesthetic of the weekend ahead.
The TV host, who is dating retired football player Rob Gronkowski, styled her long golden blonde locks into a pin-straight and half-clipped back ’do, with soft, face-framing pieces left loose. Her go-to minimal, glowy glam—feathered brows, wispy lashes, radiant skin with freckles shining through and a glossy pink lip—completed the look.
While her glamorous transportation and the upcoming snowy Aspen setting were certainly enviable, it was the playful, colorful birthday cake in her hands that truly made our mouths water.
“the birthday weekend in Aspen was iconic, the private jet was luxurious, but the laughter with my sisters was the best part 🤎 ❄️🧁🧸,” the swimwear and jewelry designer captioned the carousel. Kostek has two younger sisters, Alina and Julia, who were also featured in the photo dump.
During her 2024 SI Swimsuit legends shoot in Hollywood, Fla., where the former NFL cheerleader posed alongside 26 fellow brand icons for the milestone 60th anniversary issue, she reflected on her journey, values and the importance of female empowerment.
Today, Kostek uses her platform to uplift and inspire women to chase their dreams and never take no for an answer. She’s a huge advocate for manifestation and self-love and is constantly candidly speaking about her own journey online.
“It seems like such a simple answer, yet so complex: [Women need to] stop tearing each other down, and lift each other up. We are already so hard on ourselves as women. The journey of self-love is called a journey for a reason—it’s never-ending. You can have days where you’re falling in love with yourself and days where you’re literally having a battle within yourself,” she shared. “It is hard enough to deal with that, let alone the opinions of others, especially when other women aren’t kind. Treat others the way you would want to be treated and let’s keep spreading kindness; there are never enough compliments to give to one another. Whether you know them or not, hype other women up. No one needs to be torn down.”