Celebrating Wyoming’s Birthday With 8 Stunning SI Swimsuit Snaps Taken in the State
Happy Birthday, Wyoming!
On July 10, 1890, the “Cowboy State” (or the “Equality State”) officially joined the U.S. What started out as a beautiful stretch of land where livestock roamed freely turned into an even more picturesque landscape that serves a population of over 580,000 people who enjoy every single thing the state has to offer. And that alone is worthy of major celebration!
From Ana Beatriz’s Western-themed feature in Cody to Vita Sidorkina’s outdoorsy snaps in Saratoga, what better way to celebrate this special day than by taking a look back at some of our favorite SI Swimsuit photo shoots that took place in Wyoming? These snaps embody some of the best aspects of the state, so much so that anyone is bound to feel right at home while viewing them.
Without further ado, here are some throwbacks to SI Swimsuit’s Wyoming features!
Ana Beatriz channels a cowgirl chic energy that is too good not to fawn over. Her white cowgirl hat mixed with her patterned bikini full of gorgeous chestnut and chocolate browns creates a look that’s to die for. Not to mention her cowboy boots, necklace and earrings all being praiseworthy as well!
There are loads of people in Wyoming who embrace the Western lifestyle. Clothing like the one this SI Swimsuit model is wearing is still widely popular due to the endless effort of keeping the state’s culture alive and well.
Bridget Hall walks across a bridge in Cody, donning a bold and breathtaking tangerine patterned bikini top and a red-orange bikini bottom. Boots with an elaborate navy blue, brown and white design adorn her feet, showing that cowgirl boots really do know how to spruce up any and every look.
Horses like this black and white majestic fellow are plentiful in Wyoming, as the state’s livestock includes many animals. Horseback riding in idyllic green fields underneath baby blue skies remains a must-do activity for new and returning visitors. Cody remains a town everyone must visit at least once when heading to the state.
This moment Myla Dalbesio served up would make anyone do a double-take. She pulls off this monochrome look so effortlessly, despite chestnut brown being a color one doesn’t see too often when it comes to swimwear. Nevertheless, this velvet brown string bikini is perfectly paired with matching boots.
With land stretching beyond what the eye can see, farms are abundant in Wyoming. After all, the residents of the state need somewhere to tend to their livestock! Farms are also a great place for hay—Wyoming’s number one crop—to gather.
“Rustic charm” is the phrase that immediately comes to mind when gazing upon Emily DiDonato’s 2020 feature in Saratoga. The smoky brown calf-high boots bring the rustic, while the lace white crop top and nude bottoms are certainly as charming as ever. Between the plethora of wood types surrounding her in this house and her mesmerizing outfit, DiDonato is nothing less than a Wyoming daydream.
Ranch life is more than common in this state, being one of the leading industries that drives Wyoming’s economy. This is due in part to the love for the aesthetic a ranch provides, along with how well a ranch can be utilized for residential living and tending to livestock.
Danielle Herrington’s fur coat is giving expensive couture in all the best ways. The same sentiment is held for the black swimsuit, beige shoes and silver necklace trio. But there is no greater show-stopper than her voluptuous hair full of big curls. This hairstyle makes her “It Girl” factor even more apparent.
The bones of Wyoming still stand strong, as the weathered rocks of the state tell a story. Stories of perseverance, courage and strength, as Wyoming was the first state to see women exercising their hard-earned right to vote. These rocks are bound to see even more outstanding accomplishments come to pass.
Hands down, this is easily a favorite outfit from Kim Riekenberg. This ensemble just flatters this unbelievably stunning individual to such an immense degree. From the black leather bodysuit to the knee-high boots to the black big-brimmed fedora, saying this is an outfit for the books is an utter understatement.
The colors of Wyoming range from warm mustard yellows and pine greens to tan browns and honey golds, all of which come together to formulate a deep palette even the most talented painter would stand in awe of.
Marquita Pring is all smiles while standing in the dark blue waters of a lake in Saratoga. Pictured with her ear-to-ear smile is her bright sunflower yellow bikini underneath her fishing gear. Radiating joy and highlighting the fun of this state, this image is practically oozing positive vibes.
Fishing is an excellent pastime in Wyoming since the state has several lakes that make for the perfect daytime activity. Jackson Lake, Leigh Lake, Ocean Lake and Yellowstone Lake are just a handful of the unforgettable lakes anyone can visit for some personal time with the native fish of the state, such as cutthroat trout, mountain whitefish and stonecat.
Looking like a goddess of nature, Vita Sidorkina is ethereal here. Her vermilion red one-piece with large cut-outs on both sides and the belt wrapped around her waist is as daring as it is fashion-forward. Her boots, while intended for fishing, double as an item that complements this attire glamorously. The bird perched on her head is an incredible touch to bring the shot to life even more.
The wildlife of Wyoming is comprised of birds like the house finch, evening grosbeak, European starling and black-chapped chickadee. Some of these birds stay in the state all year long, while others migrate. However, no matter where they go, whenever they touch down in the state, they thoroughly enjoy hanging out in the backyard of residents’ farms and ranches.
With all these traits and more, the Cowboy State is certainly as unique as any.