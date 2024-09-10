Chanel Iman’s Bright White High-Waisted Two-Piece Is a Classic Addition to Your Closet
For the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, styling for each photo shoot was as distinct as ever. The range was a testament to the wide variation in swimwear trends of the moment. Popular styles range from simple triangle two-pieces to chic cut-out one-pieces, while popular prints range from bright solids to loud patterns.
The styling, in most cases, was in part a reflection of the destination itself. As much as possible, the swimwear is chosen to reflect the place, and the hope is that the place, in turn, enhances the swimwear. That was certainly the case in Belize, where the styling was all-white everything.
Against the bright blue ocean backdrop, the white and ivory swimwear really popped. And, on the contrary, the swimsuits themselves served to make the blue waters just that much more brilliant. Chanel Iman’s Monday Swimwear top and Galamaar bottoms are the perfect example. Not only is it a flattering swimsuit in its own right, but it was the perfect complement to what was a stunning photo shoot.
Monday Swimwear Cala Roja Top, $98 (mondayswimwear.com) and Galamaar High Kick Brief, $124 (galamaar.com)
Not only is this two-piece classic in color, but it’s likewise timeless in form. Underwire tops never fail to make for a flattering swimwear look. Plus, these high-waisted, moderate coverage bottoms are the perfect addition to the stunning structured top.