DJ Chantel Jeffries Leaves Little to the Imagination in Serene Bathtub Pic
DJ Chantel Jeffries stunned her followers with a serene yet sultry Instagram post that left little to the imagination. The multitalented star, known for her captivating beats and glamorous looks, treated fans to a visual masterpiece as she posed gracefully in a luxurious bathtub. Surrounded by an ethereal glow and set against a soft, neutral-toned bathroom, the 32-year-old epitomized elegance and allure. The model reclined in a freestanding porcelain tub artfully positioned to accentuate her toned physique and backside. Her honey-blonde hair cascaded in soaking-wet waves over her shoulders.
Beside her was a sleek minimalist side table dressed with bath salts, body wash and a candle. The photo dump also featured tons of pics from her safari adventures and breathtaking snaps of lions, elephants and leopards. In a later slide, Jeffries flaunted her super sculpted hourglass figure, washboard abs and natural curly, bouncy hair in a cute, trendy dark brown animal print bikini.
“Started my year in South Africa 🇿🇦🤍,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 4.2 million followers.
View the post here.
“Damn mama,” Brooks Nader commented.
“Omg,” Rubi Rose gasped.
“Vibes of life,” Toni DeNiro wrote.
“Wow,” Tatianna Merritt added.
“Dream 🐆,” Racquel Natasha chimed.
“Chantel Queen of the Jungle 😘💕😘💕,” one fan gushed.
The California-born, North Carolina native first rose to fame with her 2018 single “Wait,” which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.
“I’ve definitely put in a lot of time, effort and work into my music and of course have had hardships during the process,” she said in a 2019 interview about her career. “Just finding my niche and the type of music I wanted to make, while experimenting with different sounds, has helped me discover what type of music I wanted to call my own. In terms of DJing, getting my residency in Las Vegas has always been a dream of mine and I can’t believe it’s now a reality. Honestly, this is just the beginning and I’m so excited to continue to learn and grow as both a producer and DJ.”
Today, she is a sought-after music talent and entrepreneur with a global fan base. Beyond her sound, she is a fashion and beauty icon, represented by Wilhelmina Models and a content creator with millions of followers across social media platforms. Jeffries also flexes her entrepreneurial skills as a General Partner at VIZN Ventures, blending her creative artistry with strategic business endeavors.