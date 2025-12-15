Brittany Mahomes’s Latest Holiday Look Serves As a Reminder of Her SI Swimsuit Debut
On Thursday, Dec. 11, Brittany Mahomes got the fellow ladies of the Kansas City Chiefs together for a festive party before the team’s Week 15 matchup over the weekend.
Following the event, she shared 10 frames from the holiday-themed get-together with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, starring a ruched white mini dress with a large velvet bow in its center. The Texas native paired the two-toned garment with sheer black tights, sparkling drop earrings and matching black pumps with similar bow embellishments.
Check out Mahomes’s Instagram post here!
While her ensemble, curated by SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet, is effortlessly in season, it also gave us major flashbacks to one of the styles Mahomes wore during her brand feature in 2024.
In Belize for her SI Swimsuit photo shoot, the 30-year-old mother of three repped a super strappy one-piece from ALT, with an oversized bow of its own on its back. The garment showcased a crimson hue and satin fabric, as Mahomes modeled the monokini in the midst of her monochromatic photo shoot. Per our fashion team, every look from the rookie's first shoot exhibited “various shades of cherry.”
Mahomes’s look (for less)
ALT: Bellisa The Suit of Love, $204, on sale for $163
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
While Mahomes’s ALT suit is not currently available in its vibrant red shade, the same style is on the market in a crisp, bright white. The label’s Bellisa The Suit of Love is available for $41 dollars under its original price tag of $204, and you can add up to eight letters of custom embroidery to your suit for free.
Mahomes on the SI Swimsuit shoot experience
When she posed in Belize, the former professional soccer player turned KC Current co-owner was joined by then-rookies XANDRA, Berkleigh Wright and Lauren Wasser, as well as Big 12 athletes, Jas Williams, Jillian Hayes and Alexa Massari, and brand models Nina Agdal, Chanel Iman, Kamie Crawford, Yumi Nu and Sixtine.
At the time of her photo shoot, Mahomes particularly shouted out former athletes who have posed for the magazine. “I think of all the incredible athletes I’ve grown up watching over the years,” she told the magazine in February of 2024, roughly three months before her feature hit newsstands in May. “Just seeing elite athletes go out of their comfort zone [and pose for the magazine] is so inspiring!”