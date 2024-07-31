Chrissy Teigen Nails Paris Street Style in Elegant Black Fitted Gown
With the 2024 Olympics in full swing, Paris has become a playground for our favorite celebrities to flaunt their high-fashion sensibilities. Between the Opening Ceremony, elevated evening parties and the sporting events themselves, the opportunities for flexing good style have been endless and the stars have really outdone themselves.
Take Ariana Grande, for example. The pop star showed up to the women’s gymnastics qualification round in a baby pink satin midi dress, gloves and heels. In other words, she made the grandstand her own runway. And she’s not the only one to have done it, either—Chrissy Teigen has, too.
The American model traveled to France with her husband, John Legend, and children to watch the Paris games. And, in the process, she has managed to absolutely inspire with her fashion choices. Of her looks, we definitely think our favorite has to be a stunning black fitted gown, feathered heels and a bright red lip that she wore for a classy night out in the city. It was a simple pick, but the epitome of elegance—an unsurprising move from the ever-fashionable SI Swimsuit legend.
“goodbye Paris, thank you for having us ❤️🤍💙,” she captioned a series of photos that she shared on Instagram from her night out in the city with Legend.
The pair are departing from Paris, and her French fashion choices will be sorely missed. But we’re comforted by the fact that Teigen has a penchant for styling good outfits—and we know she will put together another striking look again before too long.