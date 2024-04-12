Chrissy Teigen Puts Her Stamp of Approval on Sheer Dress, Animal Print Trends
Ananya Panchal
Leopard and cheetah print are making a major comeback in 2024, and if that doesn’t prove that trends truly are a cycle, we don’t know what does. The latest celeb to put her expert stamp of approval on the stylish statement is Chrissy Teigen, and we’re totally obsessed with how she took the time to make the patterned moment her own.
The SI Swimsuit model, who graced the cover of the 50th anniversary issue alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014, attended the City Harvest Presents The 2024 Gala: Magic of Motown in New York City with her husband, singer John Legend, on April 10.
The mom of four donned a beautiful, slightly sheer, brown-and-black striped animal print gown, featuring a slim silhouette, scoop neckline and thick black satin ribbon tie straps. The 38-year-old showed off her toned and tan figure and flawless bone structure with the ensemble. She worked with stylist Alana Van Deraa
for the occasion, who paired the thin floor-length number with chunky gold bangles, statement earrings and a black clutch.
Makeup artist Kristine Studden opted for a super glowy glam moment, including a bronzed base, smoky eyeshadow, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush and a glossy 1990s-inspired brown lip. Hair stylist Irinel de León tossed the culinary personality’s caramel brown locks up into a perfectly tousled messy bun with some face-framing pieces left loose.
“another beautiful @cityharvestnyc event in the bag! got to honor @johnlegend with the “heart of the city” award (an award I won 6 years ago) hehehe,” Tiegen captioned an Instagram carousel that she shared with her 42.6 million followers.
The annual event is held to honor and bring together celebrities, influencers and other high-profile individuals to recognize those who have made exceptional contributions or efforts to help those experiencing food insecurity. City Harvest is Manhattan’s first and largest food rescue organization. In 2018, Legend presented Teigen with the Heart of the City Award, and this year, the power couple switched roles.