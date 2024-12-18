We’re Obsessed With Christen Harper’s Fuzzy Off-Shoulder Mini Dress Look for Lions Holiday Party
SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper celebrated the holiday season with her fellow Detroit Lions WAGs over the weekend. The 31-year-old, who got married to star quarterback Jared Goff in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, Calif. earlier this year, took to TikTok to show off her glamorous, festive outfit, gorgeous glam and share details about the exclusive event. The evening, put together by event planner Melissa Vitale Feldman, featured tons of goodies and gifts from Summer Fridays and Ilia Beauty, including the best-selling lip butter balm ($24) and multi-stick ($36), as well as cozy black pointelle pajamas sets from Abercrombie and Poppi’s limited edition holiday Cranberry Fizz drink.
The four-time brand star, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2021, looked absolutely stunning, chic and cozy in a knit off-the-shoulder black mini dress ($190) featuring a fur neck trim from Loba on Revolve. Her long dark brown locks were styled into voluminous blowout curls, half pinned back with a few face-framing pieces left loose. She rocked super glowy, fresh makeup including a flawless base, feathered brows, wispy lashes, brown winged eyeliner to make her green eyes pop, rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip.
Harper noted that it was a “favorite things” party, meaning all the women brought one of their favorite items for each of the other wives and girlfriends. The Southern California native created a custom gold Gorjana Bespoke Signet Ring ($80) with each of her friend’s athlete partner’s jersey number. She showed off her personal “16” emblazoned one, in addition to her other rings, and complementary accessories like a small vintage purse, chunky silver hoops, sheer black tights and sleek black slingback heels. The co-Rookie of 2022 shared the classy wintertime ensemble on TikTok.
“Beyond grateful! Lions favorite things party 💙We all got to give each other our favorite things and the best part is we were able to raise money to give back to an amazing Detroit organization @forgottenharvest,” Harper captioned an Instagram reel with behind the scenes snippets from the night.
“This is our kind of party!!! 💙✨,” Gorjana chimed in the comments.
“love my girls, so grateful!!! best host,” Carley Johnston added.
“Gorgeous party!!!!” Sarah Gutman exclaimed.
“Our players have the best partners in crime love seeing this,” one fan gushed.
Harper and Goff met on exclusive dating app Raya in 2019, and have been inseparable ever since. He proposed in June 2022 while on the beach in Cabo San Lucas.