Cindy Kimberly Radiates Soft Glamour in Italy in This Flirty, White Sundress
Cindy Kimberly is serving effortless elegance on the cobblestone streets of Lake Como, and her latest look is a dreamy ode to flirty, feminine summer fashion.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The LOBA founder, who launched her clothing brand in May 2023, stepped out in the crisp white Sofia Mini Dress ($250) from her line, which perfectly captured her powerful supermodel energy and the city’s romantic, dreamy vibes.
The breezy cotton ensemble featured thin spaghetti straps, a cinched waist and a fold-over neckline with delicate red embroidery. A pop of color on the sweet scalloped hemline added a whimsical aura, while the midweight jersey fabric offered just the right amount of structure. The 26-year-old styled the piece with black ballet flats, sleek black sunglasses, a dainty gold pendant necklace, a classic black Prada purse and her sun-kissed glow.
The content creator flaunted her toned figure and sunkissed vacation skin as she posed for a series of snaps, including a mirror ’fit check and a breathtaking boat selfie showing off her flawless glam: a chiseled, luminous base, rosy blush, bold lashes and her signature plump berry-bronze lip.
“spring in como 😊😊😊😊😊,” Kimberly captioned the post, capturing the carefree, stylish spirit of the look. Fans and celebrity friends flooded the comments to praise her timeless beauty and expert styling.
💜😍,” boyfriend and professional soccer player Dele Alli commented.
“pretty angel,” Aisha Potter complimented.
“Miss Kimberly 😍,” Chantel Jeffries wrote.
“omgg the dress u look stunning queen,” one fan chimed.
“the dress is everytingggg girly😍🤍✨️,” another agreed.
Kimberly, who has modeled for various major brands and graced the pages of countless magazines, made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022, posing for Ben Watts in Barbados.
“I had this list of goals in my career that I wanted to start modeling [for], and I’ve been a fan of [Sports Illustrated] from the very beginning. I would admire people like Barbara Palvin even during my Tumblr days, but I never thought that it was possible for me. Being on SI has been on my bucket list for a very long time, but it was one of those far-fetched goals that I put on the bottom of it and hope that it happens,” she shared. “It was honestly the most comfortable team I’ve ever worked with. I think when you’re shooting for swim or modeling in general, it can be a very vulnerable environment. But since most of the people working on set were women, it had this big sister energy where everyone was making me feel so confident and safe, which allowed me to be myself and have fun. A lot of the time when you’re modeling, you’re expected to play a character for other people, but this photoshoot felt like it was about me, and that made it feel very special.”