Cindy Kimberly Puts a Summery Spin on Winter White Knits in Her Latest WAG Fashion Moment
Cindy Kimberly is making wintery white knits work for the summertime with her latest WAG fashion moment. The model and designer stepped out in a stunning cream-toned knit jumpsuit by Nana Jacqueline while supporting her boyfriend, professional English soccer player Dele Alli, and unsurprisingly, she nailed every detail.
The 26-year-old wore the brand’s Natalia Fur Jumpsuit ($450), a luxurious one-piece crafted from high-twist core-spun yarn that hugs the body in all the right places. The design features a waist-narrowing pit strip for a leg-lengthening effect, a sleek snap-button closure and detachable eco-friendly fur cuffs and collar that add some fun texture and warmth. White knit pieces with fur are often the epitome of sophistication and elegance, but this particular look feels flirty, fresh and distinctly Kimberly with it’s leg-baring detail.
The content creator styled the romper with crisp white pointed-toe heels, sleek brown sunglasses and a designer handbag. She flaunted her slim figure, tiny waist and sun-kissed glow, exuding quiet luxury vibes as she was photographed in the stands of a sporting match in some pics, and captured walking hand-in-hand with Alli in other images.
“insane😍😍😍😍😍😍,” Jennie Dimova commented.
MARYLIN,” Lo Nightly chimed
“obsessed with the new hair color baby, it looks so stunning on you!!,” one fan gushed of her new honey brown highlights.
“THE PRETTIEST WOMAN,” another added.
“I will be copying this outfit with zero shame about it,” someone else admitted.
“cindy’s wag era is the best!!!❤️,” another person exclaimed.
Kimberly’s fans have come to expect nothing less than perfection when it comes to her style—and she never misses. As the founder and face of clothing brand LOBA, which she launched in May 2023, the SI Swimsuit alum consistently models every drop from the label and proves time and again that she’s a trendsetter whose personal fashion sense knows no bounds. Whether she’s channeling Y2K nostalgia, cottagecore vibes, biker chick energy, holiday glam or cozy fall vibes, Kimberly brings her own unique spin to every look.
But, her talent goes far beyond that. The multi-hyphenate creative, who made her big screen debut this year in the indie drama Lake George, has always viewed style as an extension of storytelling. Whether she’s behind the camera, in front of it or writing and directing her own projects, the Netherlands native uses clothing and beauty to channel different facets of herself.
“I think fashion is how we can express who we are to the world,” she said. “How we can play into different characters that are all a part of us, but so is cinema.”
With a growing presence in film and a passion for performance, Kimberly is already planning her next moves—and they’re deeply rooted in the artistic mediums that have inspired her since childhood.
“I’m working on making music this year, and I want to act more,” she shared. “I have loved film and music and have had them as my escape my whole life, and I want to dedicate my whole being to being a part of it in the ways it has been so important for me.”