Cindy Kimberly’s Red Hot Lifeguard One-Piece Is a Must-Have Staple for Any Trip
If serving Baywatch is your vibe for the spring and summer of 2025, then look no further than Cindy Kimberly’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in Barbados for some much-needed inspiration.
The 2022 shoot with photographer Ben Watts channeled a seductive energy that you can follow for the upcoming warm weather months. From her wet slicked-back hair to her cat eye makeup, there’s just something about the way Kimberly’s look was put together that makes it look so fiercely effortless. But, of course, this look would not be complete without the main star of the show—the scarlet red one-piece from Yandy.
The one-piece is a nod to the 1989 series Baywatch, with not just its bright red hue but also its shape. The swimsuit hugs the body tightly from each angle, allowing for physiques of all types to flourish. What’s more, having plunged sides and a high-cut thong back offers an even sultrier look to an otherwise classic piece. As if it weren’t already tempting enough, this Yandy swimsuit is totally affordable, so worrying about the purchase breaking the bank isn’t necessary.
Yandy Vintage Lifeguard One Piece Swimsuit, $22 (yandy.com)
All in all, this garment is a must-have in all closets of beach lovers. But if you need a little bit more convincing, perhaps Kimberly looking absolutely stunning in the piece will do all the talking:
The jewelry Kimberly wore for the shoot is what makes this outfit pop. So much so that it would be a shame not to pair the same bling with the swimsuit. Fortunately, the drip heart necklace can still be purchased on En Route ($28) in either bright gold—like the one the model wore in her shoot—or silver.
It’s hard not to fan oneself when looking at this flick because Kimberly just looked flawless with the swimsuit’s color, shape and style. But then again, these are the immaculate vibes that she’s been serving since her SI Swimsuit rookie feature. In 2023, she launched her very own fashion line, LOBA, sold exclusively at Revolve.
“As an introvert growing up, expressing myself through clothing and art has always been a major part of my life,” Kimberly said when the line dropped. “This is how I was able to communicate and digest the world around me. Seeing LOBA finally come to life is a dream come true after years of secretly working on it.”
It’s not a surprise that this Amsterdam native, who just made her film debut in Lake George, continues to pursue big things.