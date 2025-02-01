Cindy Kimberly Goes Ultra Daring in All-Black Lace, Sheer Gown for Her New Movie Premiere
Cindy Kimberly made a breathtaking entrance at the Lake George premiere in New York City on Thursday night, donning an ultra-daring, all-black sheer gown by Alberta Ferretti. The sultry number featured an intricate see-through design with delicate floral lace paneling and a sweeping floor-length silhouette, exuding gothic elegance and high-fashion drama. The 26-year-old model complemented the look with dazzling Pasquale Bruni jewelry, adding a touch of shimmer to her bold ensemble.
Kimberly, who rose to fame as a social media star before making a name for herself in the fashion industry, is now stepping into the world of acting with Lake George, her official big-screen debut. The film, set for release on Friday, Jan. 31, marks a significant career milestone for the Netherlands native, who has been vocal about her passion for creative pursuits.
“Last night in NY for the Lake George premiere,” she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos showcasing her jaw-dropping look. “Grazie @albertaferretti for the most beautiful dress & 🥀 @pasqualebruni felt like a princess ⭐️.”
Styled by Jorgito Principito, Kimberly’s look was nothing short of show-stopping. Hairstylist Mideyah Parker crafted a sleek, slightly tousled updo, while her makeup featured a flawless, luminous base, subtly smoky eyes and a deep nude lip.
Today, the 2022 SI Swimsuit model is the designer and founder of clothing brand LOBA. She’s constantly dropping cute, trendy, chic and feminine new styles and nailing her promotional photo shoots as the most stunning model, of course. “I think the pieces from the collection are all kind of different,” she shared upon the debut of the line in May 2023. “There’s a theme throughout, but I also think there’s space for different types of girls with different personalities. I like exploring myself through fashion and trying different styles out. It’s such an important way to express yourself. I feel like in your early 20s you’re trying to find yourself, and fashion is a fun way to do so.”
This sentiment rings especially true as Kimberly steps into this new chapter, embracing her love for storytelling in film. “In my head, I’m really artistic, but I also feel incredibly shy about it,” she continued. “I don’t share a lot because the internet is so cruel these days. But this is me putting myself out there. I love art and I consume so much of it daily, so I want to participate in it; I want to open that door fully. I have something to offer this industry. Most people may know me on a more surface level, and I’m excited to finally feel like I’m bringing something to the table.”
As Lake George makes its way to theaters, fans are eager to see this new side of Kimberly—and, if her red carpet presence is any indication, she’s more than ready to step into the spotlight.