Swimsuit

4 Cozy and Cute Outfits to Wear to Your Thanksgiving Celebrations

Give thanks this season while you’re dressed in your cold-weather best.

Cara O’Bleness

Thanksgiving outfits
Thanksgiving outfits / Anthropologie and Altar’d State

Thanksgiving is officially two weeks from today, and that means it’s time to start getting the menu together for your family feast. It also means that you may want to start digging through your closet to find the right outfit to suit each of the social obligations you have on your calendar surrounding Turkey Day.

While surely you have things in your wardrobe that will work, there’s nothing quite like finding a cozy new sweater or a cute bodysuit to really put some pep in your step. This year, among other things, you can be thankful for the ease of shopping online. Below, we’ve put together a few simple, yet comfortable and chic outfit options for all of your Thanksgiving celebrations.

For Friendsgiving

There’s nothing better than gathering for a Friendsgiving potluck while you and your besties are all back in town for the long weekend. Keep things cute and casual with a cozy sweater-mini skirt combo, which you can pair with your favorite jewelry, a pair of tights and boots.

Pilcro Crew-Neck Waffle Sweater, $99.95 (anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Available in wine, honey and blue, this pullover waffle-knit sweater simply screams “sweater weather.”

Covina Skirt, $98 (revolve.com)

Revolve
Revolve

Paired with this cute brown herringbone skirt and a pair of knee-high boots, you’re sure to make an impression.

For cocktails the night before

If you’re heading out on the town the night before Thanksgiving, keep things simple with a cute bodysuit and jeans, which you can accessorize with sneakers or short heels, depending on the vibe.

LuxeLoft Wrap Bodysuit, $70 (abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

This slim-fitting bodysuit is super soft and looks great tucked into a pair of jeans. Speaking of which...

High Rise ’90s Relaxed Jean, $110 (abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

These medium-wash jeans are a great closet staple that can be paired with just about anything. SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper is a huge fan of relaxed ’90s-style jeans.

For your family dinner

Whether you’re doing the hosting or heading to your Aunt Ester’s house for the day, a chic sweater dress is always a great holiday dinner go-to.

Noemi Ribbed Sweater Midi Dress, $88 (altardstate.com)

Altar’d State
Altar’d State

A sweater dress is a seasonal staple for a reason. We love the ribbed fabric of this one, which hugs the body and offers a flattering silhouette. Pair it with some booties and gold jewelry and get ready to pass the pumpkin pie.

For staying cozy the day after

On the Friday after Thanksgiving, comfort is the name of the game, whether you’re heading out for some Black Friday shopping or staying home and reheating leftovers.

Alosoft Melody Full-Length Bootcut Onesie, $96 (aloyoga.com)

Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga

The bootcut legs and bell-shaped sleeves elevate this onesie a bit so you can throw on a cute jacket if you’re headed out to shop, or a sweater if you’re lounging at home and need an extra cozy layer to keep you warm.

Published
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion