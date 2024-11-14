4 Cozy and Cute Outfits to Wear to Your Thanksgiving Celebrations
Thanksgiving is officially two weeks from today, and that means it’s time to start getting the menu together for your family feast. It also means that you may want to start digging through your closet to find the right outfit to suit each of the social obligations you have on your calendar surrounding Turkey Day.
While surely you have things in your wardrobe that will work, there’s nothing quite like finding a cozy new sweater or a cute bodysuit to really put some pep in your step. This year, among other things, you can be thankful for the ease of shopping online. Below, we’ve put together a few simple, yet comfortable and chic outfit options for all of your Thanksgiving celebrations.
For Friendsgiving
There’s nothing better than gathering for a Friendsgiving potluck while you and your besties are all back in town for the long weekend. Keep things cute and casual with a cozy sweater-mini skirt combo, which you can pair with your favorite jewelry, a pair of tights and boots.
Pilcro Crew-Neck Waffle Sweater, $99.95 (anthropologie.com)
Available in wine, honey and blue, this pullover waffle-knit sweater simply screams “sweater weather.”
Covina Skirt, $98 (revolve.com)
Paired with this cute brown herringbone skirt and a pair of knee-high boots, you’re sure to make an impression.
For cocktails the night before
If you’re heading out on the town the night before Thanksgiving, keep things simple with a cute bodysuit and jeans, which you can accessorize with sneakers or short heels, depending on the vibe.
LuxeLoft Wrap Bodysuit, $70 (abercrombie.com)
This slim-fitting bodysuit is super soft and looks great tucked into a pair of jeans. Speaking of which...
High Rise ’90s Relaxed Jean, $110 (abercrombie.com)
These medium-wash jeans are a great closet staple that can be paired with just about anything. SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper is a huge fan of relaxed ’90s-style jeans.
For your family dinner
Whether you’re doing the hosting or heading to your Aunt Ester’s house for the day, a chic sweater dress is always a great holiday dinner go-to.
Noemi Ribbed Sweater Midi Dress, $88 (altardstate.com)
A sweater dress is a seasonal staple for a reason. We love the ribbed fabric of this one, which hugs the body and offers a flattering silhouette. Pair it with some booties and gold jewelry and get ready to pass the pumpkin pie.
For staying cozy the day after
On the Friday after Thanksgiving, comfort is the name of the game, whether you’re heading out for some Black Friday shopping or staying home and reheating leftovers.
Alosoft Melody Full-Length Bootcut Onesie, $96 (aloyoga.com)
The bootcut legs and bell-shaped sleeves elevate this onesie a bit so you can throw on a cute jacket if you’re headed out to shop, or a sweater if you’re lounging at home and need an extra cozy layer to keep you warm.