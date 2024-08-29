We’re Obsessed With Christen Harper’s ’90s-Inspired Jeans: Get the Look
The 2024-25 NFL football season is upon us, and Christen Harper is ready. The four-time SI Swimsuit model, who co-won the open casting call in 2021, loves sharing her Detroit Lions game day looks on TikTok, and she’s ready to get back into the swing of things.
“Lions team party 🦁 🍸 ✨ Harper captioned a new TikTok ’fit check set to the sound of Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Taste.” The 31-year-old, who was named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022, donned a chic and sultry black leather tube top and mid-rise straight-leg blue jeans. Harper, who recently tied the knot with Lions quarterback Jared Goff, accessorized with silver hoops, a stunning vintage Gucci handbag, her massive diamond ring and sleek pointed-toe heels.
We simply can’t get over how perfect her jeans are, and many of her fans inquired about the pants in the comments, too. Luckily, Harper did not gatekeep and shared what pants she was wearing, which you can shop below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Anine Bing Hugh Jean - Panama Blue, $250 (aninebing.com)
This perfect mid-rise blue jean offers a classic 1990s-inspired straight-leg silhouette and a cute, subtle raw hem detail. We certainly think it’s worth the splurge if you’re in the mood to add something timeless into your wardrobe.
We’ve also scoured the internet for the most similar pieces we could find, at a lower price point. Shop the look for less below.
The ’90s Straight Mid-Rise Jean, $138 (madewell.com)
These straight-leg jeans feature a similar raw hem and live up to the same high-quality status. Plus, they come in three different length options, so you can grab a pair no matter your height. While the Madewell jeans are still at a somewhat high price point, with the coupon code “longweekend,” you can get 25% off now.
Abercrombie Mid Rise ’90s Straight Jean, $76.50 (abercrombie.com)
These high-quality, durable jeans are a best-seller for a reason. Abercrombie is known for their flattering denim line, and we’re obsessed with the wash of this shade.