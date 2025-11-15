Ashley Graham’s Best SI Swimsuit & Bikini Moments
Ashley Graham isn’t one to count out when it comes to conversations surrounding fashion icons with closets anyone would love to have.
When she joined the SI Swimsuit team back in 2016, Graham not only graced the cover but also took endlessly wonderful snapshots emphasizing her charm and beauty. Her swimsuits and bikinis were styled just right, with every piece being as stupendous as the previous. She delivered extraordinary poses in these fantastic looks that are still just as breathtaking today as they were nearly a decade ago.
Looking through her SI Swimsuit catalogue, there’s no denying that there are some pretty great finds—still, the best part about Graham’s fashion sense is that it doesn’t just stop on the golden sands. This model always ups the ante, no matter the place—whether it be the sun-soaked shores, the red carpet or the runway.
A true jack-of-all trends (and a master of all), here are some of Graham’s very best fashion moments over the years.
Best swimsuit moments
When joining the SI Swimsuit fray, a stylish look is of the utmost importance, especially when featured on the front page. Of course, Graham had no issues with this, as her closet for her Turks & Caicos shoot was filled with stunning swimsuits that any fashionista would still love to own today.
Graham’s 2016 cover feature in Turks & Caicos
A face card like this could literally take the words out of anyone’s mouth—so much so that asking the simple question “What’s your name?” may prove to be a difficult task. All the more reason why Graham’s first name, written in gold lettering across her chest, is such an elegant yet fierce serve.
You can check out her full 2016 gallery here.
This serene blue one-piece swimsuit is a cool girl’s dream. With the inclusion of the criss-cross cut-outs going across the bodice, it’s a daring piece that only the most bold individuals would not only wear, but slay without breaking a sweat. Safe to say, Graham is one of those bold individuals, given how effortlessly fierce she looked in this edgy number.
Her striking beachside style outside of SI Swimsuit
Graham is a sun-kissed stunner whenever she sports a swimsuit. Even when she’s not posing for the brand, she still gets our stamp of approval for looking absolutely jaw-dropping in her pieces. Be it an alluring black one-piece or a vibrant ensemble, she always nails the summery aesthetic, which speaks to how much she and swimsuits are an unbeatable pair.
Channeling Old Hollywood glamour
Striking a post in 1980s neon
Posing for a classic mirror selfie
Best Bikini Moments
What better way to show off those newsworthy curves than by donning a two-piece swimsuit? Graham knows this to be true, as every single one of her SI Swimsuit features included multiple bikinis so sizzling, they’re a must-see for fashion gurus needing inspiration for their next beach moment.
Graham’s sophomore stint in Fiji in 2017
The model embodied divine energy in this white matching set. It’s a look that cleverly teeters on sporty and skin-baring. The large cut-out at the center of the top is sure to get some double-takes, which is ideal for those who want their main character energy to shine the instant they hit the beach. This look was practically made for Graham to look as radiant as ever.
You can check out her full 2017 gallery here.
Leave it to Graham to transform a neutral bikini into something that’s too smoldering not to notice. It’s especially fabulous that the gold chains around her waist and cups glisten just as much as her tanned skin does in this still. Without a doubt, it’s one of those looks that leaves one wondering if there’s any swimsuit Graham can’t slay.
Graham takes to Nevis in 2018
If there’s anyone still sleeping on Graham’s bikini prowess, all they need to be shown is this photo right here. Graham channels that classic Baywatch moment, even without a red one-piece swimsuit and a slow-motion effect. She does so by capturing the sultry, sophisticated vibe Pamela Anderson made famous from the beloved series.
You can check out her full 2018 gallery here.
Was there any uncertainty whether Graham could look absolutely on fire in red? Because if there was, there’s a good chance that these images may have been left out of that conversation. She’s always been a captivating individual. However, when she’s dressed in this red and white bikini, her captivation is simply out of this world.
Graham’s talent for finding the most glowing bikini out there
The model has a knack for finding great, beautiful bikini looks—both on and off the pages of SI Swimsuit. Even when she’s not posing for a feature in the magazine, Graham remains fearless when it comes to trying daring styles and bold colors, never satisfied with a simple two-piece.
Mixing and matching eye-popping tones
Adding a little Western flair
Looking like a slice of sunshine personified
Best outfits
As we mentioned above, Graham isn’t only known for her incredible moments on the sand—she’s also just as stylish a model on land as she is seaside. From her casual-cool everyday looks to her sultry red carpet moments, Graham is always serving up some fabulous fashion inspiration for her many loyal fans and followers on social media.
Styling academia with the perfect dose of chic
Bringing avant garde to the 2023 Met Gala
Dressing like a princess in her bedroom
Going green at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala
Looking a goddess at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2025
Merging style and business
This past year, Graham combined her love of modeling and fashion design to craft a brand-new autumn-friendly clothing line with JCPenney. The collection—which goes up to a size 5X—features a modish mix of animal-print dresses, dramatic fur-lined coats and comfortable everyday tops, creating a lineup of must-have, closet-staple pieces everyone can feel good in.
“This is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time. JCPenney was a true champion for me right from the very beginning, giving me one of my very first opportunities as a model,” Graham said in a statement detailing the creation of her collection. “Now, to see JCPenney boldly embracing their role as a fashion leader for all body types feels incredibly powerful and inspiring. This isn’t just a partnership—it’s the culmination of our shared history and a meaningful step forward in making real, affordable fashion truly inclusive.”
You can shop Graham’s JCPenney line here.
Overall, the way Graham expresses herself through her clothing is an empowering sight to behold, as she is nothing short of a beaming light when she dons stunning ensembles. Through her clothes, her confidence is also made abundantly apparent. She’s comfortable in the skin she’s in and knows how to ensure everything fits and flatters her to an exceptional degree.
Simply put, Graham is that girl.