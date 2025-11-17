The 2026 Met Gala’s Theme Is Costume Art: Here Are 3 SI Swimsuit Looks We Think Fit the Bill
This just in: the 2026 installment of the Met Gala has revealed its theme is “Costume Art.”
As per the official site, the theme is to be a beautiful display of how clothing on the physical body can act as an extension of an artistic masterpiece. While not always obvious, these elements work intricately well together, as art, clothing and the body are ever-changing.
“Pairings between fashions and artworks will present a spectrum of connections and experiences,” the MET Museum explained. “From the formal to the conceptual, the aesthetic to the political, the individual to the universal, the illustrative to the symbolic, and the playful to the profound.”
SI Swimsuit looks that embody costume art
In saying that clothing serves as the extension between art and the human anatomy, the same thought process extends to all styles of outfits, including swimsuits. With this in mind, there are certainly a great deal of pieces featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that check off these requirements.
Without further ado, here are three stunning stills that are costume art-inspired.
2011: Alyssa Miller, Hawai’i
The iconic Frida Kahlo had an adoration for flower crowns. Her serene accessory could be seen in several of the Mexican painter’s self-portraits, including her 1940 piece titled, “Self Portrait, Dedicated to Dr Eloesser.“ Here, her flower crown was filled with vibrant and vivid hues against the backdrop of leaves.
Miller’s snap in Hawai’i encapsulates Kahlo’s masterpiece in such a stark way. From the comparable backdrop to the assortment of flowers in the colorful headpiece, the similarities in aesthetic are apparent.
On a stage like the Met Gala, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if a celebrity paid homage to Kahlo with a flower crown as grand and eye-catching as Miller's.
2019: Halima Aden, Kenya
Kenyan artist Thandiwe Muriu is known for her unique photographs depicting brilliant and showy traditional fabric she not only includes in the setting of her snaps, but also wears as her statement pieces. Her “Camo” series exemplifies Muriu’s keen eye, speaking to the flamboyant and playful vision she possesses.
Aden’s feature in Kenya was just as bold and beautiful as the artworks Muriu shares with the world. Various colors and textiles found in the collar and the sleeves of the Kenyan model can also be seen in the fine art. Without a doubt, it’s a powerful display of Kenyan culture and fashion.
As stated above, art can symbolize one’s experience. This, of course, extends to an individual’s experience with their cultural identity. Perhaps the red carpet affair will see of plethora of cultures represented in distinctive ways.
2021: Naomi Osaka, Malibu, Calif.
Osaka, in this drenched white dress, is reminiscent of the plenty of marble statues created to convey the remarkable beauty of goddesses in history. In addition to being a wonderful presentation of an esteemed talent, statues were also seen as a high form of flattery for the subject.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model best bears a resemblance to Chauncey Bradley Ives's Undine Rising from the Waters. This 19th-century artwork was utterly profound, as it captured the human body's curves and grooves to a marvelous degree. Some praise is also warranted for the realism of the drapes.
As for the 2026 Met Gala, a fashionista showing up to the event, looking as if they arose from the waters in porcelain, would be the serve of the century.
The upcoming Met Gala will officially take place in spring 2026. Just like previous years, it’s expected to be a night where the biggest names in the industry will all be dressed to the nines.