Denise Bidot Turns This Unexpected Accessory Into a Bikini Top for Fabulous ‘Fit
Denise Bidot cured any “Monday Blues” with this dreamy denim ’fit. The brand rookie—who made her debut in the magazine’s 2025 issue before strutting the catwalk of the SI Swimsuit Runway Show—looked magical in this monochromatic look, shared to Instagram.
In an eight-slide carousel, the model used a sky blue scarf as an impromptu halter top, knotting its center and tying its ends around her neck. She paired the statement top with a classic denim mini skirt—which she kept unbuttoned—black sandals and oversized hoops.
“hi you’re hot, can i be you?,” fellow rookie, Ming Lee Simmons, questioned.
“I hate that I can’t like this moreeeeee,” another commenter exclaimed.
“Wow!!!,” one fan commented. "Look at youuuuuu🔥❤️"
The 39-year-old is not shy about breaking barriers—in her personal style and in her profession. As the first Latina plus-size model to walk in New York Fashion Week, and the first plus-size model to walk for straight-size brands on the same catwalk, the Miami, Florida native is a trailblazer.
“There was a handful of [plus-size models] back in the day, and there’s a big pool right now,” Bidot told PEOPLE in 2015. “It’s nice to see. I think there’s room for everyone. A lot of girls get caught up looking at what other people are doing. You’ve just got to stay in your lane. You’ve just got to go forward and know that whatever is meant for you is going to come your way.”
A decade later, she would grace the pages of the fold alongside a ultra-talented rookie class, including Simmons, Nazanin Mandi, Parris Goebel,Elisha Herbert, Renee Herbert and Rayna Vallandingham. Even when the model’s first feature hit newsstands in May, the milestone still needed time to settle in.
“Being a part of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is an absolute dream come true,” Bidot told the magazine that month. “I still feel like I need to pinch myself.”
Photographed by Yu Tsai, the rookie was stunned on the beaches of Jamaica, and notes that the SI Swimsuit team aided in her comfort on set.
“As a rookie, you walk in there and you don’t know what to expect,” Bidot recalled on her debut shoot. “I was so scared, and every single swimsuit that [stylists Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth] made me try on, I felt more and more beautiful.”
It was a day, Bidot says, that was simply unforgettable: “I’ll remember [the shoot] for the rest of my life ... They say SI [Swimsuit] family for a reason—it is that.”