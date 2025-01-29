Ming Lee Simmons
Ming Lee Simmons is a model, entrepreneur and creative visionary redefining beauty and representation in fashion. As the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons, founder of Baby Phat, and Russell Simmons, she honors her family’s legacy while forging her own path. At 25, she has already starred in campaigns for iconic brands like Tiffany & Co., Glossier, SKIMS and Alexander Wang, solidifying her status as a social media style icon. A proud advocate for amplifying Asian and African-American voices, Lee Simmons champions diversity in the creative space, uplifting female designers, photographers and artists. As a body positivity advocate, she has been candid about her journey with PCOS, endometriosis and acne online, inspiring others by sharing her path to self-love.
She makes her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.