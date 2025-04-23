Dita Von Teese Puts the ‘Wild’ in ‘Wild West’ While Riding Horseback in Figure-Flaunting Ensemble
Burlesque legend Dita Von Teese has always been a bit of an outlaw, but her latest Instagram throwback takes that concept to a whole new level!
The 52-year-old model, author and fashion designer has been a household name for decades thanks to her iconic style and classic beauty. Whether she’s designing gorgeous lingerie, performing in Las Vegas for a critically acclaimed residency or shimmering in a Taylor Swift music video, she’s always been the very definition of “adventurous.”
And recently, Von Teese took on a new adventure while channeling her inner cowgirl, saddling up to promote her upcoming summer London West End show, Dita Von Teese Presents Diamonds & Dust.
In the behind the scenes Instagram post, which was playfully captioned, “Your Western dreams come true in London’s Wild West End this summer with #DiamondsxDust 🤠 Behind the scenes sneak peek of our trailer shoot, before we bare it all on the big stage 💎 Performances start June 16th,” Von Teese donned a dramatic, western-style all-black ensemble, consisting of a deep-v corset top, snug black trousers and a truly magnificent cape (seriously though, can we please bring back capes for everyday wear? How is a person supposed to dramatically swoosh in and out of rooms?!).
Accessorizing the look further with black gloves, which stopped just before the elbow, a black hat, studded bracelets, and stunning red-bottomed stiletto boots, the superstar made for one captivating cowgirl, and could even be seen riding on horseback for a couple of the snapshots. And you better believe the horse was also styled and accessorized to match the burlesque beauty.
For her hair and makeup, Von Teese stuck with her classic look—because honestly, why fix what has never and will never be broken? Her sleek, dark bob was curled so it sat neatly upon her bare shoulders, allowing her signature cat-eye and red lip to pop from beneath the brim of her hat.
The full trailer teasing the show, which was posted a few weeks back, further showed the full ensemble in motion, zooming in on the details of this dreamy country look. Naturally, fans of the icon were quick to take to the comments on Instagram to praise the outstanding outfit, as well as express their excitement for her upcoming event:
“Howdy, Ma’am!!!!” One commenter wrote.
“My queen 👑💖 you inspire me every day,” another added.
“the red bottom riding boots, get outta town! ✨🤗🐎🤠,” one fan exclaimed (because clearly, this town isn’t big enough for the two of ‘em!).
You can buy tickets for Dita Von Teese Presents Diamonds & Dust here!