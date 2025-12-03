Christen Goff Celebrates Five Months of Motherhood With Sweetest Instagram Snaps
SI Swimsuit brand staple Christen Goff recently rang in five months of motherhood with her newborn, Romy Isabelle, and coupled the milestone with an adorable Instagram carousel on Tuesday, Dec. 2.
In its 12 slides, the five-time model—who made her introduction to the brand through its Swim Search open casting call in 2021—debuted multiple candid frames with her firstborn daughter, whom she shares with her husband and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
“5 months of the sweetest silliest little love! 🦋,” the Southern California native penned as the post’s caption. For its cover frame, the model chose a black and white snap in a luscious field. Goff stared lovingly at her daughter while the baby was cradled in her mother’s arms and Van Morrison’s “Warm Love” played in the background.
SI Swimsuit models are swooning
“She is just as beautiful as her mama,” XANDRA, who joined Goff in Jamaica in the 2025 issue of SI Swimsuit, wrote in the post’s comments.
“Beautiful 🤍” Katrina Scott added.
“Playdate soon!” Olivia Culpo suggested. The former cover model welcomed her firstborn daughter, Colette Annalise, with her husband and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in July.
Brand Legends
“Omg, her widdle lips! 😍,” Jasmine Sanders beamed.
“Mamas twin ❤️ she’s perfect Christen!! Heaven on earth,” Hunter McGrady chimed in.
Swim Search Alum
“MY HEART IS EXPLODING,” fellow Swim Search co-winner Katie Austin gushed. The duo also shares a “Rookies of the Year” title following their 2022 campaigns in Barbados and Montenegro, respectively.
“Beyond gorgeous! Both of you 😍,” Penny Lane, who won the open casting call’s 2023 cohort, exclaimed.
“perfect girls!!❤️❤️❤️ love you!” Gabrielle Halikas penned.
Fellow Swim Search alum Alex Aust agreed, adding, “so perfect.”
Goff on motherhood
In mid-September, Goff chatted with the brand about new motherhood as the NFL season continued with its Week 2 matchups. At the time, the model delved into her game-day looks, Romy’s introduction to the sidelines and shared a glimpse into her and Jared’s new roles as mom and dad.
“It’s so fun to see this new side of him, he’s so sweet with her and she lights up when she sees him,” Goff told SI Swimsuit on the quarterback. Romy joined her mom for her first NFL game later that month and witnessed her father’s squad notch a 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 at home. The model added, “It’s so fun to feel like a team and experience this stage together.”