Angel Reese, Kate Upton and More Models Shine in Red and Green Looks Fit for the Holidays
The holidays have a way of sneaking up on us. So much so that when this season rolls around, it may take a week or two to feel merry and bright. If you’re feeling that way as of late, we have the solution for you, as there’s no better way to get in a festive mood than seeing two holiday-favorite colors.
Red and green are a dynamic duo that this time of the year wouldn’t be the same without. The same sentiment applies to swimsuit fashion, as this combo has created stylish looks perfect for the beach and the holidays.
Get ready to feel jolly, as we present some swimsuits sure to get you in the spirit.
Kamie Crawford
Crawford was nothing short of a stunning sight in this crimson red number she wore for her Belize feature. The cut-out placed in the middle of her bikini top, as well as the cut-out square on the sides of her bikini bottom, make this a modish swimsuit we can’t wait to get our hands on.
In addition to the style, the shimmer of her ensemble reminds us of the glitz and glitter often associated with the holiday season.
Angel Reese
Reese served up a nice plate of green goddess energy in her Los Angeles feature. This pigment complemented her glowing skin remarkably well, bringing out all the radiance she possesses to the forefront. A traditional string bikini, Reese elevated the look with a fun beaded belly chain.
Green is a color of nature. All the more reason why many things, such as Christmas trees and their ornaments, comprise this vibrant color.
Kate Upton
Leave it to Upton to slay the color red while wearing a simple yet chic one-piece. It flattered every corner, fitting her physique to deliver a powerful swimsuit moment. With her blonde tresses set against the material, the lively shade was even more pronounced under the skies of Mexico.
The stockings resting above the fireplace, the middle of a Santa Claus’s hat and Rudolph the Reindeer’s guiding nose are just some of the things that belong to red’s category, speaking to the frequency of this pigment during the most wonderful time of the year.
Leyna Bloom
Bloom brought ferocity to her Tampa feature. Her energy was utterly contagious, prompting anyone who was blessed enough to witness her images to be filled with confidence, especially if they were also sporting a lovely olive-green one-shoulder look like this one.
It’s no coincidence that Bloom’s beautiful one-piece matches the greenery behind her. Another plant with a similar characteristic? Mistletoe, of course!
Jasmyn Wilkins
A cozy and comfortable swimsuit sounds like a dream. It looks like Wilkins was proof that dreams do come true, as the bikini she wore for her Nevis feature still lives in our heads rent-free. From the snug fabric to the balance of cheeky and full coverage, there’s so much to adore about this look. The scarlet shade is also a huge plus.
This bright red duo is definitely suitable for spending the holidays on the beach. That way, other individuals who need a little more festivity in the weeks to come can be inspired by this dazzling look.