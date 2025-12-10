Heidi Klum Brings Snow Angel Vibes to the Sand in Shimmering White One-Piece
Heidi Klum may be soaking up sun rays, but her latest look was a true winter “Wonderland.” The SI Swimsuit brand legend—who earned the title for the magazine’s 50th Anniversary Issue in 2014—showcased a custom coastal ensemble to Instagram and highlighted her 2021 hit track of the same name in its background.
Klum’s beachside look
The longtime model sported a plunging sheer number, which she credited as custom JULIEN MACDONALD. The all-white look featured a metallic opaque bodysuit, which exhibited a halter-style cowl neckline, lots of draping and a sheer maxi skirt. Over top, the 52-year-old television personality tossed on a matching feather-adorned cover-up while she swayed and pranced around the beach.
Klum continues to shine on the shore
At SI Swimsuit, we’re more than familiar with Klum’s ability to showcase stylish seaside looks. The model first posed for the brand in the Maldives, and scored the front page of the magazine during her 1998 rookie campaign. In the striking cover photo, the model posed in a two-toned one-piece, which exhibited an intricate crochet pattern before meeting a sleek, black bodice.
“I remember when we shot this [cover] in the Maldives, we had to go [on] this tiny little boat to one of the many hundreds of islands that the Maldives have. And Elaine [Farley, SI Swimsuit’s then senior editor] was yelling at me, ‘This is the cover!’ and [photographer] Robert [Erdmann] was like, ‘This is the cover! This is the cover!’” Klum reflected in 2014, over a decade after the feature hit newsstands. “Meanwhile, I’m thinking, ‘They probably say this to every girl. This is not the cover.’ So, you know, I took it as that. But then I did make the cover,” the model continued.
Klum returned to the fold every year after that standout feature, and made international stops in Necker Island, BVI and Benjamin Island (1999), Malaysia (2000) Santa Marina, Greece (2001) and Argentina (2002)—to pair with a handful of domestic shoots—during her consecutive five-year stint. However, that annual streak came to a pause following the release of the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2002. Eventually, Klum came back to set in 2004, 2006 and 2008 before she secured an SI Swimsuit legend nod in 2014.
Klum gushed during the latter, “Everyone who’s done [SI Swimsuit] before, everyone who has been in it from the models to hair and makeup to the editors, you know, we all have these wonderful moments together.”
