Dixie D’Amelio Perfects Mermaidcore in Dazzling Beaded Bikini During Australian Getaway
Dixie D’Amelio traded a winter in Los Angeles for the sunny February skies of Australia and she’s looking absolutely phenomenal while on a getaway in the continent down under. The content creator turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post, flaunting her slim figure and long, lean legs in a gorgeous multicolored bikini from Bydee Swimwear, a brand that we love so dearly over here at SI Swimsuit. Love Island UK star Sophie Piper stunned in the same set in the Maldives earlier this year.
The 23-year-old was photographed climbing out of the sea on a ladder in the cover snap, as she donned a beautiful beaded string two-piece featuring intricate, one-of-a-kind lobster and shell details on each piece. She accessorized with statement chunky mixed-metal rings and massive textured gold hoop earrings.
Barcelona Top in Thálassa, $139 and Prague Bottom in Thálassa, $99 (bydeeaus.com)
This gorgeous, unique hand-beaded set features a double-strap triangle style top with lots of adjustability for personalized coverage, as well as double-strap hipster bottoms that can be worn low on the hips or high-leg style for a flattering fit. Shop more at bydeeaus.com, and read about their latest dreamy, mermaidcore-inspired Océana drop here.
The Connecticut native smiled bright with her eyes closed, soaking up some UV rays and the beauty and serenity of the moment in the second snap, her washboard abs on full display. In a later pic, she sat on her side hip on a boat, serving a soft smolder for the camera. The reality TV star left the carousel without a caption, allowing the stunning landscape, beautiful bikini and her flawless face card to speak for themselves.
Fans and friends, however, were quick to chime in the comments and offer compliments.
“Looking amazing in Bydee! 🤎,” the brand commented.
“💛☀️💛☀️💛 ,” her mom Heidi D’Amelio chimed.
“My home !!!!” Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber exclaimed.
“You’re perfect,” Amanda Diaz added.
“Hot,” Elisha Herbert declared.
“Drooling,” Jess Val Ortiz admitted.
“dixie ur so pretty!!! ❤️ so nice meeting u and ur frds last time at bondi beach 🫶🏻 have a great trip!!!” one fan gushed.
Today, D’Amelio has cemented herself as more than just a social media sensation. The “a letter to me” singer is focused on her career in music, while also creating space for herself in fashion and modeling, alongside her younger sister and dancer Charli.
“Music has always been something I loved. My plan was to go to college in Alabama, but I wasn’t as focused on it anymore. The second I saw the opportunity to make the dreams I had of performing come true, I went into the studio,” she shared. “I feel like every day I’m becoming more and more connected to music, which makes me very happy.”