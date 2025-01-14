‘Love Island’ Star Sophie Piper Flaunts Hourglass Figure, Glistens in Colorful, Flirty Swimwear in the Maldives
Love Island UK’s Sophie Piper is kicking off 2025 in style, embracing the sun, sand and stunning swimwear on a dreamy getaway to the Maldives. The reality star and influencer, best known for her appearance on Season 6 of the dating show, jetted off to Kandima Maldives alongside her boyfriend, Season 1 alum Josh Ritchie, for a revitalizing start to the year. The romantic vacation has even sparked potential engagement rumors online—though it’s all just speculation.
The pair have been making the most of their tropical escape, enjoying everything from snorkeling with stingrays to relaxing couple’s massages on the beach. Piper’s vibrant fashion choices, particularly her flirty swimwear, have turned heads and captivated fans on social media.
In one of the standout looks from her trip, Piper glowed in a colorful abstract print two-piece from Australian swimwear brand Bydee. She was captured gracefully stepping out of the crystal-clear waters wearing a chic underwire bikini with gathered cup details and adjustable pastel blue straps. The bottoms featured cheeky coverage and a thick, ruched stretchy waistband, offering a flattering fit that can be styled high on the hip or at a lower, more relaxed position.
Another gorgeous ensemble saw Piper lounging poolside, indulging in an in-villa floating breakfast. Her halter, triangle-style bikini top, also from Bydee, featured intricate beaded shell motifs and gold alloy hardware, complete with detachable dangly charms for added flair. The matching minimal-coverage bottoms showcased hand-painted ocean decals including a lobster, perfectly capturing the essence of the tropical setting. She accessorized with sassy mini oval sunglasses and a gorgeous shell and starfish necklace.
Piper and Ritchie were spotted enjoying picturesque sandbank bike rides, intimate lagoon-side strolls and a cozy outdoor film screening under the stars. The luxurious lifestyle resort is a frequent Love Island favorite—Molly Smith and Tom Clare (who won the Love Island: All Stars season last year, where Piper and Ritchie also met) were also seen basking in its beauty last summer.