Bydee Swimwear’s New ‘Océana’ Collection Features the Dreamiest Mermaidcore Pieces
If you’ve ever dreamed of channeling your inner siren while basking in the sun, Bydee Swimwear’s latest drop is about to make all your mermaidcore fantasies come true. The Australian brand, known for its travel-inspired designs and feminine details, has just unveiled Océana, an enchanting additional core collection that strikes the perfect blend between luxe vibes, oceanic hues and intricate craftsmanship.
Drawing inspiration from the serenity of crystal-clear waters and golden shorelines, the drop introduces mesmerizing new shades across Bydee’s signature swim silhouettes. “Laying the foundation for our 2025 collections, Océana unveils three carefully curated colourways that will set the tone for our upcoming collections,” says CEO and creative director Dessy Hairis.
In addition to striking new hues, Océana introduces a brand-new Bydee plaque and two custom-designed charms: a delicate starfish and a swirl motif that mimics the gentle movement of waves. The little charms, now sold separately as detachable sets, seen on a majority of Bydee’s swim tops, have become a standout signature—an adorable detail that truly sets the brand’s pieces apart, along with their commitment to sustainability. Designed with REPREVE® fabric, an eco-conscious material made from recycled post-consumer plastics, all of Bydee’s suits merge timeless beauty with an ethical approach, ensuring that looking chic by the water never comes at the expense of the planet.
“The inspiration behind the Océana collection is all about effortless luxury,” Hairis continues in a press release. “Featuring matte gold chunky hardware and detachable charms, this collection is perfect for those who adore Bydee’s signature attention to detail with a subtle, understated elegance.”
Bydee Belize Top, $79 (us.bydeeaus.com)
Bydee’s new Belize Top takes center stage in this collection. This stunning strapless bandeau boasts an oversized starfish design crafted from matte gold alloy hardware, available exclusively in Océana.
Whether lounging by the pool, chasing waves or sipping cocktails at sunset, Océana is designed to make every moment feel like a seaside escape.
Breaking down the gorgeous color palette
Bydee Ventura Top, $89 and Balboa Bottom, $69 (us.bydeeaus.com)
Sereno: “evokes the tranquil beauty of endless blue skies and crystal-clear waters, capturing the essence of calm and serenity. This lustrous fabric shimmers with soft blue tones, glistening beautifully in the sunlight.”
Bydee Mykonos Top, $79, Malaga Bottom, $69 and Sarong, $79 (us.bydeeaus.com)
Carmesí: “a crimson-red hue, straight from the heart. Radiating confidence, passion and timeless allure, the captivating shine of the lustrous fabric is impossible to resist. She’s one for the romantics!”
Bydee Seville Top, $79 and Sienna Bottom, $69 (us.bydeeaus.com)
Violetta: “a rich, opulent purple that exudes sensuality and poise. This lustrous fabric dances with light in every movement, embodying timeless elegance and undeniable allure.”
Bydee Elysian Maxi Dress, $219 (us.bydeeaus.com)
Aurora: the newest resortwear print, featuring a dreamy blend of blurred florals in warm orange, crimson red, zesty yellow and serene blue, all set against a deep violet backdrop. This romantic, ethereal print is designed to pair seamlessly with any of the three Océana swim hues, creating a cohesive look.
The Océana collection officially launches today, Feb. 6. Shop the drop here, check out Bydee‘s jewelry and accessories selection here, and browse the full website at us.bydeeaus.com.