Dua Lipa Serves Edgy Pop Star Vibes in Chain Mesh Top, Hot Pants and Crimson Locks
Dua Lipa’s concert outfits will go down in history as some of the most iconic, edgy, certified pop star looks ever.
The Albanian singer’s latest Instagram post has us, as always, obsessed with her phenomenal stage presence and beauty. The London native paired her signature fiery crimson locks with itty-bitty black hot pants, fishnet tights and a silver chainmail mesh muscle tank over a metallic triangle bralette. She accessorized with tons of vintage chunky silver jewelry, a statement belt and knee-high black boots.
The 28-year-old, who just began her “Radical Optimism Tour” in support of her third studio album, opted for her go-to sultry full glam, including a glowy, perfect base, wispy lashes, terracotta blush, feathered brows and a glossy pink-brown lip.
“PULA!!!!!! What a night in the most beautiful setting grateful to do what I love and to do it with youuuu!!!!” Lipa captioned an Instagram post that she shared with her 88.1 million Instagram followers, and gave a shout-out to the audience at her concert stop in Croatia.
“Literally the light of our summer❤️,” one fan gushed in the comments.
“I FEEL SO RADICALLY OPTIMISTIC,” another chimed.
Radical Optimism, a 10-track project, dropped on May 3 and according to the Grammy Award-winning artist, it was “cathartic” to work on.
“It was so much more free flowing and it didn’t have a formula, per se, but I always had that pop sensibility in the back of my mind,” the Barbie and Argylle actress said of the creative process. “But I wanted to just experiment and try and create something new. I think this was always kind of the album that I’ve always wanted to make. Dance music has such a long history of creating such a safe space. And I just want to embody that.”