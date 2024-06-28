Katie Austin’s Brown Polka Dot Two-Piece From the SI Swimsuit Issue Is Ultra Trendy
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin has been a staple in the annual magazine ever since she co-won the Swim Search open casting call in 2021. Following her photo shoot in Atlantic City, she returned to the fold and traveled to Montenegro, a feature that ultimately earned her co-Rookie of the Year honors in ’22. Last year, her brand photo shoot took place in the Dominican Republic, while her feature for the 60th anniversary issue this May took Austin to Portugal.
“I had the honor to shoot in beautiful Portugal earlier this year, and it was my favorite shoot yet!! Felt more confident and happier than ever,” Austin wrote on Instagram of her experience on set. “I am so grateful to be back- I love you endlessly @mj_day!!! Thank you for continuing to make my dreams come true❤️🔥.”
While we adore each of her brand features to date, we might have to agree with Austin that the photos that resulted from her time in the European country are her best ones yet. She posed for photographer Ben Watts in a series of frilly, feminine bikinis, as the styling on set was inspired by the trendy balletcore and cottagecore aesthetics. One of our very favorite looks that the 30-year-old fitness content creator modeled was an adorable (and affordable) two-piece from Princess Polly.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Jenner Triangle Bikini Top, $38 and Jenner Tie Side Ruched Bikini Bottoms, $30 in “Brown Spot” (us.princesspolly.com)
This triangle-style bikini top features removable padding and tie fastenings for a custom fit. The bottoms offer a cheeky cut and can be worn high on the hip or at your waist.
Check out Austin’s complete 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery in Portugal here.