Duckie Thot’s White Asymmetrical Two-Piece Is an Instant Classic Swimwear Set
Labor Day is already a month in the past, and the fall season is officially in full swing. And while that may signal to many the end of pool days and beach vacations, for us at SI Swimsuit it means the start of planning for those exact future occasions. Sure, we can no longer throw on our favorite bikini and head outside for a little vitamin D in many parts of the country, but we can certainly plan for the next opportunity to do just that.
For some of us, that next opportunity will come with the first hot day of spring. But for others, perhaps it will arrive even sooner—in the form of warm-weather vacations on the books during the coming months. If you’re one of the many who can’t survive fall, winter and early spring without a tropical escape, we don’t blame you. The shorter days and colder temperatures are hard on even the most winter-loving among us.
But whether you have a trip on the agenda or not, planning for those warmer days ahead is always a good idea. After all, the late spring and summer always arrive before you know it, and you don’t want to be caught unprepared.
That preparation can take a lot of forms, and if you’re like us, you’re always thinking critically about your swimwear selection, no matter the season. Investing in quality, classic swimsuits is never a bad idea—and when we think swimwear classics, we think of looks like the following two-piece that Duckie Thot wore during her 2023 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Puerto Rico. From Latinx swimwear brand Sara Cristina, the stunning white set is the perfect flattering addition to anyone’s swimwear collection.
Sara Cristina Narcissus Bikini in White, $265 (saracristina.us)
Featuring a ruched, asymmetrical top and a unique low-waisted brief, this set from Sara Cristina is both glamorous and flattering. Plus, the bright white hue makes it an instant classic that will take you from season to season.
So rather than leaving all of your summer shopping to next April or May, consider snagging this brilliant set now. After all, you never know what opportunities might arise in the meantime—an impromptu warm weather vacation, for example. And, in any case, you wouldn’t want to risk this style going out of stock before you “add to cart.” So, go ahead an follow Thot’s lead—you won’t regret it.