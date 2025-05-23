Elisha and Renee Herbert Are Red-Hot in Matching Gowns on Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet
The category is maximizing a joint slay, and twin sisters Elisha and Renee Herbert clearly dominate in that field.
The SI Swimsuit models, who both made their official debuts with the brand in Switzerland for the 2025 issue, attended the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France this week, styled in gorgeous matching red gowns that complemented each other exceptionally well.
Elisha donned a crimson bejeweled dress with classic straps on both sides. The dress went down into a brief curved neckline before extending the length Australian model’s body and finally pooling to the floor. Accessories for this look featured a round silver necklace, a silver clutch and silver earrings. She wore her jet black tresses in an updo with a thick strand of hair gently styled to one side. Her makeup consisted of a sophisticated look with dramatic eyebrows, fluffed eyelashes and a neutral lip.
As for Renee, she attended the festival wearing a strapless scarlet red gown with pointed edges adorning both sides of the dress’s bustline. The piece cascaded down her physique before gently brushing the red carpet, which matched her attire perfectly. For her accessories, Renee sported gold circle earrings, gold bracelets, gold rings and a black purse. Her slicked-back black hair started with a side part and finished with a neat low bun. Like her sister, she wore an elegant makeup look which included clean eyebrows, alluring eyelashes and a nude lip.
Together, the two looked like an absolute vision while showing support for the premiere of Spike Lee’s latest film Highest 2 Lowest.
And the Herbert twins certainly know a thing or two about the acting world, as they’ve both dabbled in a handful of acting projects. Whether as a joint set in titles like Divinity, Toast and Witchboard, or as individuals, with Renee starring in When Love Springs and Elisha starring in Dogtown. In short, their respective acting résumés speak for themselves.
The two also have several new acting projects on the horizon, with Renee working on an upcoming short titled IDYLL, where she’ll play the role of Victoria Fox. Elisha has quite a few titles coming up as well, including starring in Jack & Ava as Ava, Subscriber as Sam and Theia as Theia. Release dates for these projects have yet to be announced, but when they do finally release, there’s no doubt these multi-talented twin sisters will do an outstanding job!