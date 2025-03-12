Meet Twins Elisha and Renee Herbert, SI Swimsuit’s Newest 2025 Rookies
It’s been nearly 50 years since a pair of twins graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, but Elisha and Renee Herbert are here to change that. The Australian sisters will make their debut in the 2025 issue, bringing their signature charm to the iconic franchise.
The last set of twins to appear in the publication was Swedish sisters Yvette and Yvonne Sylvander, who posed in the turquoise surf off Mexico’s Baja California peninsula for the January 1976 cover. Now, Elisha and Renee are stepping into the spotlight, joining a small but memorable club of twin models, while carving out a unique space of their own.
Recently photographed in Switzerland by Derek Kettela, the Herbert twins join the SI Swimsuit family after years of building successful modeling careers, working with brands like Versace, Gucci and Calvin Klein. Their dedication to sustainability, combined with their passion for fashion, has earned them a devoted following.
Though we’ll have to wait until the magazine’s release for their full gallery of images, we’re happy to share the first official photo from their rookie shoot today. Keep reading to learn more about the Herbert twins.
Staying grounded in their values
Despite their growing success, Elisha and Renee remain deeply connected to their values. They grew up in a small coastal town, which shaped their laid-back lifestyle and fostered their love for the ocean. Time spent at the beach remains essential for both sisters, offering a sense of calm and balance amid their fast-paced careers.
When they’re not traveling for work, Elisha and Renee cherish simple pleasures. “We love to read, write, thrift and cook when we’re home,” they tell SI Swimsuit. Visits to Australia are especially meaningful, where they reconnect with family, spend time painting and knitting with their grandmothers and indulge in “excessive beach days.”
The twins also take pride in being good and authentic humans, choosing to surround themselves with people who reflect those traits. “We value kindness and hate the idea of a social hierarchy. Being kind to everyone no matter who they are... being cool is being kind,” they say. Their belief in treating others with respect and compassion continues to shape their approach to both life and work.
From social media stars to fashion industry standouts
Elisha and Renee’s journey from Instagram personalities to established models has been defined by their hard work and intentionality when collaborating with brands. The duo, who have been longtime Alo Yoga ambassadors, began sharing their lives on social media at just 15 years old. They quickly built a devoted following drawn to their striking looks and impeccable style.
What started as casual posts soon evolved into a thriving career, earning them campaigns with major fashion houses like Versace, Gucci, Guess and Calvin Klein.
“I’d say the most exciting [collabs] for us are ones we feel morally good about and feel like we are creating lifelong connections with people who align with us,” they explain.
The Herbert sisters have also been drawn to brands that allow them to embrace creative freedom. “It’s interesting how easy people can tell that you don’t align with a brand,” they share. “You have to feel like they are giving you creative freedom because that’s when products sell the most—when an audience feels it’s authentic.”
In December 2024, they starred on the cover of Vogue Ukraine, a milestone they consider one of their proudest moments. Earlier this year, the pair became the face of (and creative directed) a new Good American campaign, starring in a super sultry Western-inspired photo shoot.
Now, with their SI Swimsuit debut, Elisha and Renee are adding yet another milestone to their impressive résumé—one that merges their modeling success with their ongoing mission to inspire authenticity and self-expression.
Commitment to sustainability
Elisha and Renee have long been dedicated to environmental advocacy, embracing a vegan lifestyle for over six years and using their platform to promote conscious living. Known for their love of thrifting and curating wardrobes filled with vintage designer finds, the sisters are passionate about inspiring others to make mindful choices—no matter how small.
“We don’t encourage extremism but believe in inspiring others and respecting everyone’s sustainability journey, small or large,” they explain. This balanced mindset has guided their work with organizations like PETA and Karmagawa, where they’ve raised awareness for environmental causes through campaigns, protests, and social media outreach.
Their dedication to sustainability has also influenced their creative ventures. The twins previously co-founded a swimwear brand that used recycled materials and donated proceeds to the Reef Restoration Foundation to support coral reef conservation. Though they’ve paused the brand to improve its eco-friendly practices, they remain committed to promoting sustainable solutions.
From supporting ethical fashion labels like Bella Venice and Koala Eco to advocating for designers such as Guillaume Larquemain, the duo actively champion those pushing for positive change. “We love anyone trying to change the game in terms of eco-friendly or sustainable fashion,” they say.
Using their platform to amplify meaningful causes is just as important as their modeling work. “It’s cool to follow celebrities and be in awe of their life,” Elisha and Renee explain, “but I always wonder why they don’t voice these things more... things that matter.” They believe social media’s ability to elevate everyday voices inspires real change. “That’s how it should be,” they add. “If it’s a trend, it’s because everyone agrees it needs to be heard and movements need to start.”