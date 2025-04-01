Ella Langley Perfects Cold-Weather Swimwear in Black Cheeky Bikini
Ella Langley isn’t letting freezing temps stop her from serving looks. The rising country singer showed off her slim, toned figure in a black string bikini while posing barefoot in the snow while on tour in Canada. In the cheeky snap, taken from behind, she accessorized with gold hoop earrings, sleek black sunglasses and a messy bun. Other photos from the post featured the artist lounging in a hot spring with her tour crew, sitting directly in the snow and later bundling up in a massive puffer parka—hood up, coffee in hand.
“Day off in Banff,” the 25-year-old captioned the carousel shared with her 1 million Instagram followers.
“Get it sexy,” Briley King
“The hottest winter in country music,” Matt Shockley chimed.
The Alabama native is currently on her Still Hungover tour, following the release of her debut studio album Hungover last August. She first made waves in the industry with her 2023 EP Excuse the Mess, and truly broke out with the viral success of her song “you look like you love me,” which took off on TikTok last year as well as on streaming platforms and Billboard charts. Known for her raw lyrics, impeccable vocals and Southern rock edge, Langley has quickly built a reputation as one of country’s most exciting new voices.
“I’ve been manifesting this my whole life,” she told GRAMMY.com while promoting her album drop. “People used to ask me, ‘How far do you want to take it?’ and I was like, ‘As far as I can — which is, in my brain, a stadium.’ I just kept thinking about that little girl that would lay in her room, stare at the ceiling and wonder if her dream would ever work out. And yesterday, it felt like it’s coming true.”
Langley has been singing since she was a kid, and though lyrics didn’t come naturally at first, melodies always poured out of her. “I still feel like that’s one of my strong suits in a room,” she said. After moving to Nashville just six months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she hustled through cover gigs around the Southeast to support herself—what she now calls a “blessing in disguise.”
Now, with a full-length album under her belt and a packed tour schedule, Langley is already dreaming even bigger. “The record’s out, so now it’s time for the next thing,” she said. “Everyone can listen to this while I’m working on that!”