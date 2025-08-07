Ellie Thumann Says Hello to August by Ditching Dots and Switching to Stripes
Ellie Thumann is stepping into August with a fashion-forward twist and a little lyrical flair. The model and content creator, who’s had a buzzy summer filled with glamorous campaigns and breezy coastal moments, traded in her recent love for polka dots for a fresh, nautical-inspired stripe.
View the post here.
In her latest Instagram post, the Arizona native posed in a knit two-piece set featuring a high-neck tank and coordinating micro shorts adorned with classic horizontal stripes. The ensemble marked a clean departure from the romantic polka dot bikini she wore just a few weeks ago—proof that Thumann’s wardrobe is always evolving, just like the seasons.
“August 🙂↕️,” the 23-year-old captioned the carousel, which we know is a subtle but unmistakable nod to Taylor Swift’s Folklore track by the same name.
“Salt air, and the rust on your door / I never needed anything more,” the lyrics go—a dreamy, bittersweet mood that feels just right for late summer.
“Oh so beautiful,” Hannah Meloche commented.
“Omg cutie,” Maze added.
“Taylor’s month 🤍,” Lonneke Zijlstra chimed
In the cover snap, the 23-year-old sat on a patio chair, surrounded by lush greenery. Her toned arms and long legs were on full display as she accessorized the look with sleek black sunglasses and a neat low bun secured with a black scrunchie. In the next image, she struck a soft gaze while standing in front of a white door, and in another slide, she snapped a mirror selfie during a Pilates class, while wearing a beige Alo Yoga workout set, fitting for the longtime brand ambassador.
Thumann, who now lives in Charleston with her sister Erin, made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2023. She’s since returned for back-to-back features, traveling to Puerto Rico, Mexico and most recently, Bermuda, where she posed for Ben Watts for the 2025 issue.
Best known for her YouTube vlogs, the creator balances the glamorous moments with realness, frequently opening up about mental health, self-care and growing up online.
“I definitely think growing up doing different photoshoots and jobs and being a part of that has made me figure out my personal style and the way that I do my makeup because I’ve gotten to meet so many amazing different makeup artists and stylists and try on different outfits,” she said. “Through that process I was able to figure out what I really like while also being able to experiment.”