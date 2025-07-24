Ellie Thumann Serves Rainy Day Romance in Trendy Polka Dot Bikini
Ellie Thumann may be known for her picture-perfect glam and high-fashion moments, but her latest Instagram post proves that even in the mud and mist, she’s still serving.
The three-time SI Swimsuit star posed in a grassy field under gray skies, rocking a black bandeau bikini with trendy white micro polka dots—plus the most unexpected (and oddly perfect) accessory: classic black Hunter rain boots.
View the post here.
With her long tousled blonde-brown hair flowing in her face and a sizzling supermodel smize on display, Thumann declared the forecast as flirty with this moody, romantic new set of digitals by photographer Isabella Lanaro.
The Arizona native—who now lives in Charleston, S.C.—showed off her long, lean legs and toned abs with her black and white look popping brilliantly against the dewy green landscape.
The 23-year-old let the visual do the talking with a simple frog emoji as her caption, nodding cheekily to the rainy day setting. And while a bandeau and boots might seem like an unlikely duo, the juxtaposition felt fashion-forward—pin-up meets puddle chic.
“Splendor in the grass 😍,” her modeling agency Marilyn NY commented.
“So glad I kept my hunter boots, they are sooo back,” one fan noted of the footwear choice.
“The polka dots are too good👏!” Another exclaimed.
Polka dots have been making a serious comeback this season, with stars and influencers embracing the nostalgic pattern in fresh, minimalist ways. Whether it’s retro high-waisted capris, feminine cardigans or beautiful bikinis like Thumann’s, the print adds instant charm and a playful wink to any look.
Of course, the content creator knows a thing or two about setting trends. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, traveling to Puerto Rico with Derek Kettela before returning for a sophomore shoot in Mexico with Yu Tsai. This year, she joined the 2025 issue with photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda, blowing away the team yet again. Each year, she has evolved her style and presence, both in front of and behind the camera.
“Staying true to myself and how my family raised me, always being kind, staying authentic to how I have always been, even in the midst of glamor, travel and incredible opportunities,” Thumann shared of what keeps her grounded.
With over 4.4 million followers across platforms, the YouTuber has built a loyal fan base thanks to her down-to-earth charm, sharp fashion sense and willingness to be candid about anxiety, self-care and navigating adulthood in the spotlight.