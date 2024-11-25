Ellie Thumann Takes Las Vegas in Glamorous Abstract Animal Print Gown
We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: the Las Vegas Grand Prix was, unsurprisingly, a star-studded event.
Last year, in its inaugural run, the Las Vegas Formula One race brought the celebrities out in droves. This year, the second consecutive iteration of the race (which took place this past weekend) did just the same. Among the spectators at the race (and the attendees at the weekend full of parties) were a handful of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models. The group included two of the brand’s newest faces: Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger, both of whom will make their debuts in the 2025 issue. But it also included two-time brand star Ellie Thumann.
Over the past few months, the 23-year-old has shown face at several high-profile events across the country—and the world. The popular YouTuber has been experiencing impressive career growth for a while now, but it seems that her current trajectory is nothing short of atmospheric. During the series of fall fashion weeks in September, Thumann could be found making her way from one to the next—with her characteristic good fashion in tow.
All of which is to say, we weren’t surprised to see the model in the crowd at the Las Vegas Grand Prix—and in good style, too. But she didn’t travel out West just for one night of F1 racing. The content creator had a packed schedule, which included a stop at the amfAR Las Vegas Gala on Nov. 22. She showed up to the evening event in a dress fit for the occasion. She sported a multi-colored silk slip dress in an abstract animal print from designer Roberto Cavalli. To the glamorous number, she added tan pointed heels and an assortment of simple gold jewelry.
Thumann approached the remainder of her Las Vegas weekend with a similar show of high fashion in mind. For the Grand Prix itself, she stepped out in an all-black silk set, featuring billowy slacks and a button-up shirt. She paired the set with a red handbag and sleek black sunglasses.
It was only the second year of the F1 event—and likewise the second year that Thumann has been in attendance. In the coming years, we will expect the content creator to be front and center at the high-fashion event. After all, she has proven herself an integral piece of the crowd so far—and fashion-wise, she’s on a roll. Why stop now?