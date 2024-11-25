SI Swimsuit Athletes Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger Take Over Las Vegas F1 Weekend in Stunning Style
This past weekend, Formula 1 took over Sin City for the second annual Las Vegas Grand Prix. And, much as we expected, it was a star-studded affair. Just like last year, the race drew a big crowd of spectators and celebrities alike.
Among the crowd were several of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s very own—including a couple of the fresh faces set to make their debut in the 2025 issue. Namely, we’re referring to Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger, two of the 10 athletes who will make up the coming issue of the annual magazine.
During the weekend-long event—featuring branded parties and, of course, the late-night race—the pair took to the Raising Canes party together. Breidinger, the stock car racing driver, arrived at the event in an outfit that harkened back to the “mob wife” aesthetic of early 2024 (in the best way). The 25-year-old sported baggy light-wash jeans, a white tank top, a dramatic fur coat and pointed boots. She rounded out the style with a few chic accessories, namely a red silk handbag, gold hoop earrings and a brown leather belt.
Lee, for her part, opted for an outfit with a touch more edge. By that, we mean she sported an all-black leather look. The set featured straight-leg pants with chic contrast stitching, a cropped black leather jacket, a black handbag and some gold jewelry.
The pair posed for a series of stunning photos at the Raising Canes party, which gave guests a front-row look at the F1 race. Lee and Breidinger took advantage of both aspects—the party, featuring fun food and drinks, and the spectator balcony, from which they watched the cars race past.
As we mentioned above (and have been preaching on repeat for the past several weeks), Lee and Breidinger are two of the new faces who will make their brand debut in the 2025 issue. They are joined by fellow professional athletes like Cameron Brink, Gabby Thomas and Nelly Korda. Needless to say, it was a star-studded group—and Lee (the incredible Olympic gymnast) and Breidinger (the trailblazing NASCAR driver) are both a testament to that.
While their full reveals will have to wait until May, we have shared several behind the scenes looks at their photo shoots at The Boca Raton in South Florida. So, in the meantime, take a look at some of their incredible outtakes from the trip.