Ellie Thumann Serves Legs for Days in Black Backless Midi Dress on a Boat in Cannes

The three-time SI Swimsuit model stunned in a breezy designer moment during a glamorous French Riviera evening.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ellie Thumann jetted from the SI Swimsuit Social Club in New York straight to the French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival—and if that’s not the definition of glamorous supermodel life, we don’t know what is. The three-time brand star, who made her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023, returned in 2024 for a shoot in Mexico with Yu Tsai and, most recently, stunned in Bermuda with Ben Watts for the 2025 issue, is now turning heads in Europe.

To kick off her Cannes week, Thumann attended a luxurious event hosted by Roberto Cavalli. Not long after, she was tapped by Bvlgari to model the most breathtaking black midi dress featuring a strappy open back and double leg slits for extra drama and movement.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

In her latest Instagram post, the 23-year-old served serious legs for days, flaunting the designer ensemble and her sculpted frame. In the first photo, she cropped the image at her shoulders for a chic, editorial vibe, posing from behind with one leg crossed and an Aperol spritz in hand. Shot on the inner floor of a yacht, the look was completed with a bedazzled gold mini purse, statement diamond earrings and sky-high metallic stilettos. The Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, slicked her long blonde locks back into a perfectly neat high bun, adding to the polished aesthetic.

In the next two shots, Thumann lounged on the outdoor deck, her long, lean legs stretched out and her flawless face angled toward the light. Her minimal glam included a bronzed base, feathered brows, wispy lashes, peachy blush and a glossy nude lip—all accentuating her sharp jawline and sun-kissed glow.

“a spritz & a twirl!” the Alo Yoga and Victoria’s Secret PINK ambassador captioned the trio of images shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers on May 20.

Ellie Thumann poses for the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Necklace by Lele Sadoughi. Bracelet by Lizzie Fortunato. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

View the post here.

“gorgeous😍😍,” Sara Davilla commented

“Gorgeous girl,” Tristan Tarp agreed.

“UNREAAAAAL,” one fan chimed.

“Iconic!!!!” another gushed.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Iztali. Shirt by Moncler. Socks by Adidas x Wales Bonner. Sneakers by Asics. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Today, Thumann is best known for her fashion, lifestyle and beauty vlog-style videos on YouTube. With more than 4.4 million followers across platforms, she credits much of her success to staying candid with fans and sharing the real ups and downs of growing up in the public eye. She’s also become a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, regularly opening up about her experiences with anxiety and PCOS and encouraging others to seek support and embrace self-care.

