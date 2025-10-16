Swimsuit

We’re Obsessed With Ellie Thumann’s Daringly Sheer All-White VS Fashion Show Look

The SI Swimsuit model and content creator took our breath away on the pink carpet last night.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

After a summer filled with coastal cottagecore bikinis and a fall heavy on funnel-neck jackets and elevated athleisure, Ellie Thumann just ushered in a new era—sultry, sassy, blonde bombshell mode. And it officially began last night, when the three-time SI Swimsuit model made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Lexie Moreland/Getty Images

Thumann hit the pink carpet in a sheer, ultra-structured vintage Dolce & Gabbana look sourced by stylist Janet Mandell, and it was giving major Angel energy. The white midi-length dress featured corseted boning, faux garter straps and a body-skimming silhouette that left little to the imagination. The 23-year-old layered it over a matching satin balconette bra and high-waisted boyshorts, striking a perfect balance between sweetness and seduction.

The glam

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

Hair stylist Hayley Logan gave Thumann a voluminous blowout, styled into a tousled side-swoop that felt equal parts runway and retro bombshell. Her glam, by Claire Malley, was luminous and radiant—glass-skin finish, feathered brows, flushed pink cheeks and a soft matte rose-mauve lip. A touch of shimmer at the inner corners of her eyes added a flirty sparkle to the whole look.

The content creator, best known for her YouTube channel, finished off the ensemble with classic white pumps, tiny diamond drop earrings and a layered silver-and-pearl rope necklace. But really, the look didn’t need much accessorizing. With legs for days, washboard abs and that undeniable face card, Thumann carried the whole ’fit with ease.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

A big night, and a big year

This moment marks a new chapter in Thumann’s career, which has experienced significant growth in recent years. She’s attended every major fashion week this season and just became the first global ambassador and investor for sunless tanning brand Sunnee BAEskin.

She also made her third consecutive SI Swimsuit appearance earlier this year, posing for the 2025 issue in Bermuda. Her shoot followed viral features in Puerto Rico and Mexico, further proving her versatility as both a model and creator.

The verdict? Bombshell status unlocked

The VS Fashion Show pink carpet is no easy runway to conquer—but Thumann did it effortlessly. Between the vintage lingerie, perfectly undone waves and that signature confidence, she reminded us all that bombshell energy is not just a look—it’s a lifestyle.

“tonight 🪽💗,” the Arizona native captioned an Instagram carousel of pink carpet photos.

“YEPPPP so good,” Miranda McKeon commented.

“You look so good,” Alexis Loomans agreed.

“you should have been up there!!” Kristianna Saleh exclaimed.

Ananya Panchal
