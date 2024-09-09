Taylor Swift Rocks Late Summer Red Gingham Mini Beside Travis Kelce at U.S. Open Final
The U.S. Open has, after two exciting weeks, finally come to a close. The annual New York-based Grand Slam ended on Sunday, Sept. 8, with the men’s singles final, a battle between the world No. 1, Italian Jannik Sinner, and American Taylor Fritz.
Like all of the days of competition that came before, the last drew an impressively star-studded crowd, filled with the brightest celebrities in their best fashion. The U.S. Open may not be Wimbledon, and the grandstand style might be less formal, but it’s inspiring all the same.
Among those celebrities who brought their best to Arthur Ashe Stadium (the main stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center) were Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ hometown win over the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener on Sept. 5, tight end Kelce and his pop star girlfriend (who was in attendance at the Chiefs game) made their way to New York for a weekend of tennis and other activities in the city.
And it was in the grandstands of the U.S. Open final that the pair proved their penchant for fashionable dressing. Kelce attended the game dressed head-to-toe in Gucci—including a white collared shirt, sweater and bucket hat bearing the brand’s recognizable green and red striped pattern. Swift accompanied him in a red gingham mini dress from Reformation, which she complemented with her signature red lip and a pair of trendy black sunglasses.
Summer is coming to a close, but Swift isn’t quite ready to abandon her seasonal fashion—and we don’t blame her. If you’re feeling similarly inclined, you can take a page out of her book and snag the dress for yourself.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Reformation Sora Linen Dress, $248 (thereformation.com)
With a subtle sweetheart neckline, an off-the-shoulder fit and a flared skirt, this Reformation mini really is the perfect late summer style. The red gingham print is only the cherry on top.