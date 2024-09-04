Paige Lorenze Brings Tennis Whites to U.S. Open in Off-the-Shoulder Mini
At this year’s U.S. Open, Paige Lorenze has proven that her style has incredible range. We’ve always known the content creator to have impeccable style. But in the grandstands of the New York major tennis tournament, she has shown that her style is somewhat boundless.
In the early few rounds of the tournament, the Dairy Boy founder showed up to support her boyfriend, American professional tennis player Tommy Paul, in a series of looks we can only characterize as sporty chic. The first day, she appeared in a Nike outfit—a pair of black leggings and a simple white tank. Over Labor Day weekend, she followed up that first casual look with another—also casual but a touch elevated: she paired white shorts and a white tee with black boots and a red baseball cap.
But it was her latest look that really drove home this notion of her fashion range. Lorenze showed up to the Round of 16 on Sept. 2 in an outfit that spoke of sophistication and reminded us fondly of herWimbledon style. The white off-the-shoulder mini from Mirror Palais was nothing if not an ode to tennis whites (the signature, historic aesthetic at Wimbledon, the grass court major).
With its fitted bodice and flared skirt, the mini could not have been more flattering. And, if you ask us, Lorenze was a frontrunner for best dressed in the grandstands on Monday.
Though Paul lost his Round of 16 match to Italian pro Jannik Sinner, the tennis season isn’t quite over yet—and, lucky for us, Lorenze’s appearances courtside likely aren’t either.